10 Best Java IDEs For Linux
2/3/2017
Java, the famous programming language that is useful to us at almost every time in our daily work. Directly or indirectly we work on Java software almost everyday. My fellow developers, coders, programmers also use to develop Java software that is why I decided that it would be worth to write an article on it. Many of you who are reading this may be new at Java IDE( Integrated Development Environment) who want to develop some kind of software, want to code or modify some kind of string and may be wondering that which IDE to use or which is the best. So here I list the 10 best Java IDE for Linux. This list is based on several opinions, research, comments, update, and support, stability as I wanted to list the best. Let’s start now!
Eclipse
Eclipse is a powerful Java IDE which is used by a large number of user and is very famous. It is mostly created in Java. It can be used to create a number of Java applications for almost any platform like mobile, web, desktop etc. It has a huge number of plugin support which makes it awesome and more powerful than other IDE available. You can fully customize Eclipse to suit your need. As it is a famous IDE, there are a number of tutorials that are available on the internet for free and paid which will help you to learn eclipse thoroughly. It has also built-in integration with Git client, XML editor, Mylyn, PyDev etc.
However, on Mint software center, I found out that Eclipse is not up-to-date. So I will recommend you guys to download Eclipse from the official website.
NetBeans
Netbeans is an open source IDE and is most famous among user same as Eclipse. It is written in Java and fully supports each and every kind of Java app development. As it is open source, user can themselves create plugin or download and install their favourite one to increase its power and customization. It can also be used to work on cloud app. It also supports development of other languages like C, C++, HTML5 etc. There are many users who say that Netbeans is much better than Eclipse. So, you should try this too.
Intellij IDEA
Intellij IDEA IDE comes in two versions, Community and Ultimate. The Community edition is free. It comes in a lightweight size and has a lot of plugins available for free. There are tons of themes also available so you can customize its look. You can set custom keyboard shortcuts to increase its productivity. It has many features like the two IDE such as debugger, Test NG, Code completion and many more too. Overall many features are limited in the community edition and you have to buy premium to unlock those still, you can use community edition to fulfill your basic requirement.
BlueJ
Bluej was originally designed for educational purpose. It was created by the University of Kent. To run it you will require to have JDK installed. As due to teaching purpose, you will find its design is differing from others but don’t misunderstand it is still very much powerful and you can freely create small Java apps from it. It has also plugin/extension support and you can use it fully for free. It has cross-platform compatible and you can also run it without installation. It has a simple interface thus I would recommend new users to start with it as it will allow them to learn IDE very fastly free of cost.
JDeveloper
The race of Java IDE and ORACLE won’t be there? Well here comes oracle with it’s free Java IDE named JDeveloper. JDeveloper can be found in 3 different editions named JAVA, J2EE and Studio edition and each of them has different features and tools. Again it has also support for plugins and it supports development with many features like debugger, XML etc.
jGRASP
jGrasp can be better defined by what it says on its website that is:-
jGRASP is a lightweight development environment, created specifically to provide automatic generation of software visualizations to improve the comprehensibility of software. jGRASP is implemented in Java and runs on all platforms with a Java Virtual Machine (Java version 1.5 or higher). jGRASP produces Control Structure Diagrams (CSDs) for Java, C, C++, Objective-C, Python, Ada, and VHDL; Complexity Profile Graphs (CPGs) for Java and Ada; UML class diagrams for Java; and has dynamic object viewers and a viewer canvas that work in conjunction with an integrated debugger and workbench for Java. The viewers include a data structure identifier mechanism which recognizes objects that represent traditional data structures such as stacks, queues, linked lists, binary trees, and hash tables, and then displays them in an intuitive textbook-like presentation view.
Greenfoot
Here is again an educational Java IDE which is very simple and fast. You can use greenfoot to develop small apps and 2D games without any difficulties Greenfoot has an online sharing feature that is available directly in the IDE which is really awesome according to me. Sharing online helps to get reviews and you can again edit the program even online which makes it stand out in such feature. Really it is wonderful for beginners or newbies to Java IDE.
Codenvy
In today’s world of internet, Codenvy is another type of Java IDE. It is fully cloud based and has all the features that you would want an offline IDE to provide. Real time, great interface ability to collaborate in real time makes codenvy awesome. It is available after paying a sum of monthly fees but still, we have got the community edition for free.
jCREATOR
jCREATOR isn’t free nor it can be run on Linux. Still I am listing it here as it works fine using Wine. jCREATOR has same interface as visual studio and can be customized as per your liking. You can try the free version by sacrificing many paid features such as auto complete feature. It is a great choice for beginners as it is very lightweight and fast.
Dr.JAVA
Dr.JAVA is a free, open source Java IDE which is maintained on SourceForge. It is specially for beginners but pros can still use it. Dr.Java is maintained by the JavaPLT group at the Rice University. It is suitable for beginners for Java IDE.
Conclusion
Well, I would like to end now by saying that Linux has really awesome Java IDE available today. We are having much powerful and free IDE than many other OS. We can maintain, build or do any real time changes with ease with these Java IDE anytime, anywhere.
