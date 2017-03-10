|
10 Best Linux Backup Solutions
20/3/2017
Backing up your computer takes time and effort but that is nothing compared to the stress you undergo if things happen to go wrong. A dependable backup tool is something everyone needs to have. Let’s look at some great Linux backup solutions.
1. Fwbackups
fwbackups offers a simple but powerful interface that permits you to perform backups with ease. fwbackups has a rich interface that is both powerful and easy to use. With support for scheduled backups and backing up to remote computers, you will never have to worry about losing your data again. Here are just a few of its many features: a simple interface, flexibility in backup configuration, remote backups, backup entire file system, exclude files and directories plus many more. Get fwbackups from here.
2. Mondorescue
This is a free backup and rescue software which is reliable and all features inclusive. It can perform backups from personal computers, workstations or servers. It supports tapes, disks, network and CD/DVD as backup media, multiple filesystems, LVM, software and hardware Raid, BIOS and UEFI. It also has data rescue and recovery abilities during backup process in case of any destructive events. Get Mondorescue from here.
3. Amanda
Amanda (Advanced Maryland Automatic Network Disk Archiver) is another good open source client/server backup software tool that works on multiple platforms including Linux. Amanda allows system administrators to set up a single backup server and back up multiple hosts to it over network. Get Amanda from here
4. Bacula
Bacula is a powerful open source backup solution. It allows for data backup, recovery, and verification. Bacula has been developed with enterprise needs in mind and this leads to a very high degree of complexities software that is designed to be enterprise ready with certain features that come along with a host of complexities that may some especially non-enterprise users off. It supports multiple platforms and can be configured via a Web, CLI or GUI interface. Get Bacula from here.
5. Rsync
Rsync is another feature rich backup solution available for Linux. It allows for incremental backups, update whole directory tree and file system, both local and remote backups, preserve file permissions, ownership, links, privileges, automated scripts and much more. Rsync is a command line tool but there GUI or frontends such as Grsync available. Rsync is very popular in the Linux world and deservedly so. Get Rsync from by entering ‘sudo apt-get install rsync’ in terminal. Get Grsync from here.
6. Simple Backup Solution
Simple Backup Solution is a set of backend backup daemon that provides a simple yet powerful backup solution mainly for desktop users. Users can access all configuration via a Gnome-based GUI. It uses archives and this makes it not quite suitable for large files. Its many features include creating compressed and uncompressed archives, logging and email notifications, local and remote backups, scheduled and manual backups. Get Simple Backup Solution from here.
7. Back In Time
Back In Time is a simple and easy to use backup tool for Linux operating system and works by taking snapshots of predefined directories. It comes with a very simple but useful user interface. You can configure specific directories for automatic backups or backup manually. Get Back In Time from here.
8. BackupPC
It is a cross-platform backup enterprise level software that is available Windows, Mac OS X and also Linux. It is a high-performance client and server backup tool. BackupPC can be used to backup Linux and Windows based systems to a master server’s disk. BackupPC is suitable for both servers and desktops. It supports full and incremental backups, allows for file compression and allows for flexibility during backup and configuration. Get BackupPC from here.
9. UrBackup
UrBackup is an easy to setup free open source client/server system backup software that is available for multiple platforms including Linux. It allows for image and file backups as well as a fast restoration time. You can set up UrBackup to continuously monitor folders in order to identify differences with previous backups allowing for a pretty fast incremental backup process. You can use UrBackup viea a web interface or a desktop client. Get UrBackup from here.
10. Backupninja
Backupninja is another solid backup tool available for Linux. Backupninja provides a solid and reliable tool to create manual or scheduled backups. It comes with Ninjahelper which is a backup set creator, email alerts and can also backup databases. It lacks a full-blown GUI and you’re going to have to resort to editing configuration files. Backupninja is simple, feature-rich and easy to use. Get Backupninja from here.
Conclusion
Always remember that backing up your data is very important because something can and will go wrong, it's just a matter of when. Backups can be expensive, complicated and crucial. These are some of the top solutions available for Linux servers and desktop clients. Did we leave out your favorite Linux backup tool? Share with us in the comments below.
