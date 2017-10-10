|
So there you have it finally, Ubuntu 17.10. The release which we have been talking about because of its switch to Gnome from Unity. We've talked about most its features in a previous article here but let's again look at the final version of Ubuntu 17.10. At the end of this article, do take a poll and tell us if you're going to upgrade to Ubuntu 17.10 or not.
What's New In Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark"?
1. GNOME is the default Desktop
As all of us know that the Canonical had planned to switch to GNOME in its 18.04 version but it could not wait that long. So Canonical has switched to GNOME in 17.10 which is nice. Why wait for something which most Ubuntu users want?
2. Wayland is the default display server
3. Linux Kernel 4.13
4. Dock
Ubuntu 17.10 has dock using dash to Dock GNOME shell extension. It makes the environment to look like unity.
5. Canonical drops 32-bit system support
6. Window control buttons are back to right side
The window control buttons have been moved to right side. Though you can switch them back to left from the Gnome tweak tools.
Install Gnome tweak tool -
sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool
7. Redesigned settings app
8. 4K/ HiDPI/Multimonitor improvements
9. Ubuntu GNOME is discontinued
I read people online asking question what will happen to Ubuntu GNOME after Ubuntu switch from Unity to GNOME. So here is the answer. Ubuntu GNOME flavor has been discontinued.
10. Latest applications
All the applications have been updated to their latest versions. So enjoy the security and stability.
Download Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark"
Conclusion
So these were some major updates in Ubuntu 17.10. You can take a ride of this distro for yourself and let us know how you feel about it. Do you like the new look of Ubuntu? What about the replacements done in this new version? Let us know in the comment section. Also, take the poll below to tell us if you're upgrading to Ubuntu 17.10.
