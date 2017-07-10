|
When it comes to office work, you want to be as productive and efficient as possible. Today, let’s look at 10 must have Linux apps for your office which will get your working like a Boss. Read along.
10 must have apps for your office
Ulauncher
Ulauncher provides instant search results. It also remembers your previous choices and automatically selects the best option for you. Type in an application name without worrying about spelling. Ulauncher will figure out what you meant. Improve your workflow with customizable shortcuts. Create a shortcut for web search or your scripts. Browse files and directories with ease. Ulauncher will certainly boost your productivity. Get Ulauncher from here.
LibreOffice
Every office needs an office suite and there is no one better than LibreOffice. WIth LibreOffice, you can easily create documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. The main advantage of LibreOffice is that it plays quite well with files from Microsoft Office. It comes all the features you’d expect from any modern office suite. An alternative to LibreOffice is WPS Office which has been designed to look and function mostly like Microsoft Office. Chances are that LibreOffice ships by default on your Linux distro and on the off-chance that it does not, you can get it from your software app on Ubuntu and most distros. You may get the .deb or RPM installers from here.
CHROME Or Chromium
For your browsing needs, I recommend Google’sChrome browser or open source Chromium. Google Chrome is the most popular browser available and rightly so. Both of these web browsers are very fast browsers with great syncing capabilities and also quite extensible. You can also count on rapid development and updates to keep you safe on the rather wild web. If you do not want Google’s hooks in your browser, you may choose the open-sourced Chromium version which is also available for use. You can get Google Chrome from here or Chromium from here.
SKYPE
Microsoft’s Skype is one of the most popular video chat service available. While latest versions of Skype in recent times has been available for Linux only via the web. There has been a renewed push by Microsoft to get it up to date on Linux with their latest Skype for Linux. It is currently in beta but it works quite well nonetheless. You can download either DEB or RPM installer from here.
GIMP
GIMP is a very popular photo editing tool that is available on Linux. GIMP allows you to edit and retouch images, there is free-form drawing, converting between different formats and many others more. There are also customization options and many plugins available to add something extra to the experience.
If GIMP does not ship with your distro, you can get it from the software store or you can download from here.
FWBACKUPS TOOL
Backing up your computer takes time and effort but that is nothing compared to the stress you undergo if things happen to go wrong. A dependable backup tool is something everyone needs to have. fwbackups offers a simple but powerful interface that permits you to perform backups with ease. fwbackups has a rich interface that is both powerful and easy to use. With support for scheduled backups and backing up to remote computers, you will never have to worry about losing your data again.
Slack
Slack brings all your communication together in one place. It's real-time messaging, archiving and search for modern teams. Organize your team conversations in open channels. Make a channel for a project, a topic, a team, or anything or create private channels and invite a few team members. You can easily share files and direct messages. You can get Slack from here.
VLC
VLC is probably the most popular media player available for desktop operating systems. It is simple and lightweight. It will play all audio and video formats available as well as stream directly from online sources. For your multimedia needs, you cannot go wrong with VLC. For your music needs, there is a new music player called Lollypop also available. It is quite pretty and is getting quite popular too. VLC should be available in the software store of your distro. You can also get it from here.
Dropbox
Storing data in the cloud has become an essential part of our workflow. With Dropbox, you can backup your files online and easily share files with others. You can install Dropbox from here.
Safe Eyes
Safe Eyes a Linux alternative to EyeLeo which is available on Microsoft Windows. Safe Eyes helps you to care about your eyes when you are working in front of your computer screen. It reminds you to take regular breaks so that you can relax your eyes and move your body. This is so important as you do not want to harm your eyes from long continuous hours of working behind your screen. There are short breaks that remind you to look at something at a distance for a while and long breaks which require you to move away from your screen for a minute or two. And you can configure the interval and duration of the breaks in order not to interfere too much with your work flow. You can grab safe eyes from here.
Conclusion
And that's all for now. This is a great set of applications that everybody must have installed on his/her office computer. Though I know I would have missed a lot of them but it's not the only article. I'll be writing more articles with more new or classic applications for office Linux. If you've any app that I must have mentioned in this list or should mention in future articles, let me know in the comment section below.
