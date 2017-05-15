|
â€‹Well, last month Canonical released a new version of Ubuntu which is version 17.04. This will be the last version with unity and canonical will be switch back to GNOME. If you are that kind of person that likes to have everything updated to the latest version you should consider upgrading. If you are LTS kind of person, just keep using your LTS version and wait for 18.04 LTS. Below are some tips to do after installing Ubuntu 17.04.
1. Run a system update
â€‹If you didnâ€™t install your distro connected to the internet, the first thing to do is to update your system. Security patches and bug fixes are released every day.
To run an update run, use apt's update command -
sudo apt update -y
2. Install ubuntu restricted extras
â€‹By default, Ubuntu doesnâ€™t come with support for mp3, mpeg4, and other formats because of copyright permissions. But there is an easy way to install it. To install just run the command below-
sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras
3. Install gdebi package installer
â€‹Sometimes when installing downloaded deb packages through ubuntu software center and they donâ€™t have all dependencies satisfied the download doesnâ€™t complete and no error message is received. When installing using gdebi your package will automatically download all dependencies necessary for installation. You can install gdebi through ubuntu software install or use the command bellow -
$ sudo apt install gdebi
4. Install unity tweak tool
â€‹One of the first things I actually do after updating is the installation of unity tweak tool. Unity tweak allows you to install themes, icon themes, windows customizations, and behavior. It Can be installed using Ubuntu software center or through Linux terminal -
sudo apt install unity-tweak-tool
5. Make your battery last longer
â€‹TLP is Linux management power application, this application controls CPU temperature and this contributes to better control of battery life in long run.
For installation and launching run the commands bellow -
$ sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw && sudo tlp start
6. Install System Optimizer
â€‹For better performance or cleaning of unused files, you need to install a system optimizer. You can install bleachbit from ubuntu software center or through terminal -
sudo apt install bleachbit
â€‹Or alternatively you can install stacer that has a good modern interface and it does the same job.
7. Install arc theme
â€‹Arc theme is one of the best themes out there. It's a flat theme with transparent elements for GTK 3, GTK 2 and GNOME Shell which supports GTK3 and GTK2 based desktop environments like GNOME, Unity, Budgie, Pantheon, Xfce, MATE, etc.
Since it is added to Ubuntu repository by default, you can install it easily -
sudo apt install arc-theme
8. Install paper icon theme
â€‹Paper is a modern free desktop icon theme created by Sam Hewit whose design is based around the use of bold colors and simple geometric shapes to compose icons. Each icon has been meticulously designed for pixel-perfect viewing. For installation, run the command below -
First, add the repository -
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:snwh/pulp
Update your system -
$ sudo apt-get update
Install paper icon theme -
$ sudo apt-get install paper-icon-theme
Install paper-gtk-theme and cursor theme (optional) -
$ sudo apt-get install paper-gtk-theme && sudo apt-get install paper-cursor-theme
9. Install JDK and JRE
â€‹Java is needed to run some applications or if you are a java or J2EE developer, you will definitely need it. To install run the commands below -
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-installer
10. Install snap applications
â€‹There are already some official applications on Ubuntu store that run smoothly and are updated constantly. Some of the applications are -
Rocketchat
Libreoffice
VLC
Deepin Music
Ownnotes
more...
To install a snap just run -
sudo snap install
11. Install Google Chrome
â€‹One of the good things of google chrome is google docs, you can edit documents at work and have it synced with your home PC, set a page, has a desktop app, and other good stuff. To install, download it from google chrome page.
12. Install Dropbox
â€‹It is always good to have your important files backed up because physical storage sometimes can get faulty or lost. You can install Dropbox through ubuntu software center or CLI.
To install through command line just use the following command -
sudo apt install dropbox
13. Install graphic drivers
â€‹Enabling proprietary graphic drivers to help have a better and smooth experience in playing games or using 3D modeling tools.
14. Change your wallpaper automatically with variety
â€‹Variety is a wallpaper changer that gives you the opportunity to also configure quotes from various origins (anonymous and famous people). You can install it from ubuntu software center or from command line-
sudo apt install variety
15. Remove unity8
â€‹Since unity8 was abandoned by canonical there is no need to keep it on your PC occupying space so you can remove it completely. To remove it run-
sudo apt purge unity8 ubuntu-system-settings && sudo apt autoremove
Conclusion
â€‹Now you are all set to running your Ubuntu system, if this is your first ride, welcome aboard if you are an expert, there are many things you can do for your system to be fully operational like installing MySQL, PostgreSQL, eclipse, apache, apache tomcat and more. I know you can do a lot more initial configurations on your newly installed distro. So let us know what you do when you install the new distro.
