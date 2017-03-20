|
20 Best Themes For Ubuntu In 2017
10/3/2017
Do you feel like tweaking your Ubuntu desktop? I got you covered. Sometimes you need to mix things up on your desktop to remove the old and boring and get things looking quite fresh, new and exciting. Ubuntu allows you to install new themes and apply them in order to alt your desktops appearance and outlook. All you need is to install the Unity Tweak tool to get going. Join me let us take a look at 20 themes to transform your desktop to give it a different and appealing feel.
1. Windows 10 Theme
Feels quite strange that I am starting with a Windows 10 theme for your Ubuntu but I believe it's worth it. If you admire the appearance of Redmond’s latest operating system, you can mimic the theme on your Ubuntu desktop. If you are looking for something really transforming and prevent unwanted attention, the Windows 10 theme might just be the one. Check out the installation instructions and download link from this link.
2. Macbuntu
Straight from Redmond and to Cupertino. Apple’s MacOS has always been quite stunning and if you want your Ubuntu desktop looking like that, there is a theme available. The Macbuntu theme allows you to setup your desktop with wallpapers, shells, icons and fonts that will have you spotting a Mac on “not a Mac”. Check out our previous post on Macbuntu Transformation.
3. Numix theme
Numix is quite popular when it comes to theming on Linux. They provide a few themes, wallpapers and icons set to transform your Linux desktop and Android even. Numix offers a combination of light and dark elements. Get your favorite Numix theme and icon set from here.
4. Arc Theme
Now coming home, let us look at Arc theme. Arc theme provides some pretty awesome transparent elements to transform your Ubuntu desktop. Arc theme is available in 3 different variants; Arc, Arc Dark and Arc Darker. Check out this link for installation instructions.
5. Ultra-Flat 2.0 theme
Ultra-flat theme is a modification of the very popular Numix theme. It introduces flat rounded window buttons and grey selection color. It also comes with a modified version of Flattr icon theme to complete it. Get Ultra-flat theme from here.
6. Aurora Theme
Another awesome theme available for your Ubuntu desktop is the Aurora theme. Aurora brings a sweet blend of grey and dark colours to your desktop. It also comes with clean bluish coloured icons to complete the colour blend.
7. Vimix
Vimix is a flat Material Design theme for GTK 3 and GT2 based desktop environments including Unity and Gnome. Vimix comes with darker variants alongside some very flat and colorful icon sets including blue, red and dark colours. Get installation instructions from here.
8. Libra
Libra is a very transforming theme for your Ubuntu desktop. It is available in Light and Dark variants. It looks so modern and will bring a very different appeal to your desktop. Get Libra form here.
9. Vivacious Colors Gtk Theme Suite
Vivacious is another modern theme for your Ubuntu desktop. It is clean and comes with 4 different styles (Light, Dark, Blackout and Fusion). There are also 13 different vibrant colors to go along with each of the styles. Visit this link for installation instructions.
10. Yosembiance
Yosembiance adds a gentle touch of smoothness and flatness to the typical Ambiance theme that ships with Ubuntu. So if you want a theme very much Ubuntu with just a touch of MacOS, Yosembiance is just the one. Yosembiance comes in Atomic, Kraken and Ubuntu all with options in Blue and Orange. Get Yosembiance from here.
11. Paper
Paper is another sweet theme that builds on the Material design. It is available for multiple desktop environments including Ubuntu Unity. It comes alongwith its own icon set based on bold colors and simple geometric shapes.
12. Candra OS Theme
This is the default theme that ships with Candra OS and available for your Ubuntu desktop. Candra offers a flat and minimalistic theme available in dark and light versions. Get the Candra OS theme from here.
13. Delorean
Delorean is a highly polished glass and metal theme showcased within dramatic contrasts. It is designed to be sleek and less complicated than its previous incarnation. It's unfocused state resembles a pencil sketch, while its focused state sports multi-toned metallic surfaces.It comes in two versions Light and Dark.
14. Ceti theme
Ceti is a dark theme with the white and blue combination based on Vertex theme which makes desktop more elegant. Get Ceti theme from here.
15. Flatabulous Theme
Flatabolous is a very colorful theme for your Ubuntu desktop based on the Ultra-Flat theme. Get Flataboulous theme from here.
16. Moka & Orchis Gtk Themes With Moka & Faba Icons
17. Vertex
Vertex is a theme for GTK 3, GTK 2, Gnome-Shell and Cinnamon based desktop environments . Themes for the Browsers Chrome/Chromium and Firefox are included, too. The theme comes with three variants to choose from. The default variant with dark header-bars, a light variant, and a dark variant. Get Vertex from here.
18. Zutikwo
Another beautiful and colorful theme for your Ubuntu desktop. Get Zukitwo from here. There is also Zukitre and Zukiwi themes available with minor differences.
19. xperia-dark
Xperia-dark is a simple Ambiance based theme for ubuntu.It comes with pleasing colours that let you explore beautifully. It has an ideal combination of beauty and simplicity. Get it from here.
20. Ferret
This theme is based on "Orchis gtk theme". Just admire the beauty and simplicity. Get it from here.
Conclusion
This carefully selected themes will transform your desktop this new year. There are tons of awesome themes available for Ubuntu online. I am sure you have hundreds of your own ones so share your favorite themes with us in the comments.
