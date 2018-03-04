|
I've always been quite a fan of minimalist/light distros. They have ability to work on many computers where others do not come. One of my recent discoveries is 4MLinux, a much smaller distro, almost a miniature of what we are accustomed to to see, but able to do amazing things.
To begin, if you ask the reason of the name 4MLinux, a look at the menu will give us some clue:
Maintenence (maintenance): with the possibility to make backups automatically or manually, manage partitions with fdisk, cfdisk or PartWizard (installable by script) in addition to system monitor and the well-known Clam Antivirus in case we have to put the claws in some Windows.
Multimedia: we have several console programs to play audio/video, and with scripts that facilitate the automatic installation of more complex programs like SMPlayer or SMTube. It also has an image viewer and a screenshot of ShutterBug quite original.
Miniserver: Uses the inetd daemon, which manages Telnet, SSH, FTP and HTTP connections.
Mystery: includes a dozen lightweight games like solitaire, Tetris, mines, Galaga, Snake, Casino etc.
As you see 4MLinux contains everything necessary. It acts as rescue distro, server, multimedia equipment, and of course for the network we have the browser Links, IRC client, programs like WifiLan, that facilitate the configuration of the connections.
If all of this was not enough, in the menu includes the option to install other programs such as Opera 12.15, LibreOffice 3.6.6, SMPlayer 0.8.5 and Partition Wizard 7.8
The visual aspect to be a distro so minimalist is very achieved. It has several wallpapers to choose and a bar of launchers Wbar with the most basic applications: terminal, PathFinder (file manager), text editor, calculator, calendar, browser, Media player, image viewer, capture tool.
Both the launcher bar and the conky have options on/off, and in the lower bar we find the classic controls of sound, network, disks, date and time and 4 virtual desktops.
The latest version available in 4MLinux is the 24.0, which is a complete suite. 4MLinux Allinone Edition ( includes some more programs like Fiirefox, Photorec, wine, 7-Zip, xine, plus 3D support) is now available to download.
The usual Linux user will also notice that there is no software manager. The applications have been made using Fedora tools. Although it is an original distro rather than a derivative and if we want to add programs we should use a LiveCD to compile Programs.
We are talking about a very simple distro to handle, the only difficulty I found was after the boot it asked for a series of passwords, but a quick look at the blog of 4MLinux solved the problem:
We put the password that we want and we confirm it.
In the login, we put root, then the password and start the graphical environment with startx.
Regarding the minimum requirements of RAM depending on the version that we choose:
Conclusion
4MLinux as a completely introduced conveyance is not by any stretch of the imagination going to profit the ordinary Linux user. You could run it as a live picture for playing games. For anything, different purposes hope to invest energy working through issues.
There are other little conveyances that do a fundamentally the same as 4MLinux, for example, Knoppix and different kinds of PuppyLinux including Simplicity, MacPup, and PuppyArcade. It is difficult to suggest 4MLinux over any of those distros.
