|
5 Github Alternatives
8/6/2018
Although GitHub is the most used platform for storing open source projects on the Internet but being acquired by Microsoft, the open source community may like to prefer the alternatives. So we have other very interesting options that we recommend to know in order to decide which one to publish and store your own creations and adaptations in the cloud.
The Best Github Alternatives
1. Bitbucket
Bitbucket is a very popular platform in which individuals and organizations tend to store their repositories based on the free code. It allows having public repositories, as well as unlimited private ones, which attracts the attention of the developers who usually need storage space to store their files in the cloud. One of the most important features of Bitbucket is the fact that it allows users to exchange or send files to other users through the same platform.
We can also find a free Bitbucket client for Windows and Mac, which we can use without problems, and of course, the web version of this platform.
Through Bitbucket we can also host a free web page through a subdomain ( user.bitbucket.org ) and we can have pages of our project ( user.bitbucket.org/project ).
We can also use our own domains to have our personalized web page based on Bitbucket. We can also form teams within this platform, with public or private repositories, as long as the teams do not exceed 5 users. If we want to have work teams with unlimited users we will have to keep all our projects completely public. Visit web page
2. GitLab
GitLab is a similar web page, although in its case it highlights the possibility of allowing its users to install this platform on their particular servers, which allows not only that the user can associate a personal domain to their GitLab account, but also You can associate your own web server, which will allow you to enjoy greater security and privacy in the contents. GitLab allows users to have at their disposal the possibility of storing public and private repositories in an unlimited way and completely free of charge.
GitLab is the ideal platform for those developers who seek to achieve greater security, privacy and speed in their accounts, although as a counterpart is the fact that in order to obtain these benefits we will have to make previous configurations that are often not easy for beginner users. that on platforms like GitHub does not happen, since they tend to be much simpler. Visit web page
3. SourceForge
SourceForge is another well-known web page in which developers tend to publish their projects based on different platforms and compatible with the most varied operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, and Mac. One of the peculiarities of SourceForge is that it only allows creating open source projects. with a unique name, so we must be serious when publishing our creations. SourceForge also allows us to create a web page with a subdomain ( project.sourceforge.net ), so it will be more practical for the user who seeks to maintain an organization of their work, and also show the public all the projects that have led to cape.
We should also note that the SourceForge servers are compatible with a large number of programming languages, such as PHP, Perl, Ruby, Python, which will allow the user to create and publish their projects without too many limitations within this platform. We can also use an SFTP client to upload our files to the SourceForge servers. Visit web page
4. Launchpad
Launchpad is a somewhat obsolete visual platform from Canonical, the parent company of Ubuntu. It has been instrumental in tracking bugs and distro-related projects. She has been backstage for years and is gaining popularity. Visit webpage
5. Manuscript
We recommend the Manuscript host to those looking for a payment option that offers better services. Although you can access plans from $18 per month, it is a host that will allow us to host our projects for 30 days in a completely free way to test in that way the scope of the tools offered. Although Manuscript is a dedicated platform for medium and large companies, within this host we will find several plans that fit every need, which we recommend to review. By contracting a plan within this host we will get a free subdomain for our company, from which we can store all our projects on a particular web page ( example: user.kilnhg.com ). Visit web page
5. Beanstalk
Another of the alternatives to GitHub that we should mention is Beanstalk, a premium platform that offers free accounts for two weeks to test the scope of each function that it includes. We can access premium plans from $15 dollars, although with certain limitations as it allows us to incorporate up to 5 users, with 3 GB of storage space and with a limit of up to 10 repositories.
We can use Subversion and Git control systems. We will not need additional tools, because like GitHub, we can edit the code from our web browser. Visit web page
Conclusion
This is just our personal opinion as you may know some other open source which are alternative to github, lets us know in the comment section or take a look at the lists below too.
Related articles
Comments
|
Most Read Articles
Translate Our Site
Notice : Please be careful, after translation commands will change.
This website uses marketing and tracking technologies. Opting out of this will opt you out of all cookies, except for those needed to run the website. Note that some products may not work as well without tracking cookies.Opt Out of Cookies