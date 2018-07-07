|
The free time of summer vacations or continuous hours is for many an ideal time to start more complex or long projects associated with some of their passions. If Arduino is among your interests and you want to reinforce your maker spirit, we propose 7 arduino projects to do in summer.
1. Alarm for our events in Google Calendar
One of the most unknown plates in the world Arduino, the Yún, is the protagonist of this project in which we can automatically synchronize our Google calendar or Gmail mail so that, based on our events, the system configures a series of alarms.
More information | Smart Alarm.
2. Weight scale connected
You need a 3D printer for the casing and some parts, but the finish will then be excellent. In this project, with an Arduino board as brain and sensors to detect up to 200 kg of weight, you can build your own connected scale, with access to the IFTTT service to connect with other quantization accounts.
More information | Hackster.
3. Catapult
In a self-respecting maker project, a good part of learning can not be missing. In this proposal with Arduino, in addition to the programming itself, we carry in our backpack a good dose of analog sensors and servo motors.
More information | Maker Pro.
4. Advanced planter
With a cost of fewer than 150 euros, we can set up a wonderful autonomous garden system with Arduino. We will be able to automatically control temperature, humidity and amount of light received by our plants.
More information | Makezine.
5. Radar to detect objects
Very striking is this project that draws on a map created on a PC thanks to Processing, the presence of objects that the system detects thanks to an ultrasound sensor with a range of up to 4 meters and coverage/rotation of 180 degrees.
More information | HTM.
6. Mousetrap
Even the most analog tasks, such as creating a mouse trap, have an automated and advanced version. This project is not simple and it will take you some time but the investment and learning will give results: a cage suspended by magnets that by means of proximity sensors is able to detect when there is a mouse inside and then make the trap fall. Sound and light indicators are included to give us notice that the system has worked.
More information | Smart rat trap.
7. Secret gum machine
A chewing gum machine that only activates if on its surface we indicate a specific sound pattern. Striking with the correct rhythm the pattern that we have previously decided, the combination of piezoelectric sensors with the brain of Arduino will only give us candy if we know the secret key, which logically we can change. but without the little ones finding out.
More information | Secret Knock Gumball Machine.
Conclusion
Now we have put you in the lane. There might be other projects you might know that are not on this list. Why not join the discussion and let's rub mind together! See you soon.
