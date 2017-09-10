|
KDE remains one of the most popular desktop environments available for Linux users. KDE prioritizes aesthetics and modernity with a user-friendly computing experience. It also comes with a host of applications and features that complete the experience. But which distro does KDE best? I certainly do not know the right answer but what I can do is share some of KDE's best distros in the market now. Some distros certainly do KDE better than others and if you’ve been burnt before, I bet one of these might change your mind. In no particular order, let’s go.
Best KDE Linux Distributions For Desktop
Linux Mint with KDE
Linux Mint is arguably the best Linux desktop and certainly one of the most popular distributions out there and deservedly so with its Cinnamon desktop. ButLinux Mint also ships a flavor with KDE, one that my Boss seems to really like quite a lot. Linux Mint KDE brings the beauty of KDE to the stability and quality of Linux Mint. If you happen to have soft spots for Linux Mint and KDE, you should definitely check out this flavor. It is definitely a keeper.
openSUSE
openSUSE is another pretty great distro and ships with a pretty great KDE experience out of the box. openSUSE tweaks the desktop just enough to deliver the experience they want. Things like YaST and the sheer amount of apps provided has made it favorite for many. You get all the usual KDE perks and software along with the host of customizations available. There is a rolling edition and a regular release available.
KDE Neon
Next on our list is KDE Neon. KDE Neon is designed for users who prefer to have the latest KDE features but with the stability and safety of Long Term Support release. Much like KaOS above, you get the latest KDE updates as soon as possible. KDE is also based on Ubuntu which means you get pretty good support and stability. Right from the beginning, you will appreciate how awesome KDE Neon and developers are solely focused on KDE software. So if it is KDE that you are interested in above all, go for KDE NEon.
KaOS
One of my favorite KDE distros in recent times has been KaOS. Quite a number of people consider it as one of the finest KDE distros out there. It makes KDE look aesthetically pleasing and comes in a pretty lean desktop environment. This is because it is built from the scratch and the developers have focused entirely on KDE and the Qt toolkit bringing you the latest updates as soon as possible. The official ISO is also updated frequently with the latest packages to keep things updated. It is only available in x86_64 bit architecture. It certainly is one fine showcase of KDE’s elegance.
Kubuntu
Kubuntu leverages Ubuntu’s benefits and popularity to reach a lot of users. It has been a great alternative to Ubuntu’s Unity. My first experience with KDE was with Kubuntu and it's ideal for newcomers. At the time, my hardware hardly coped and my experience was just bearable and that was back in 2012. But with most modern PCs, the experience is quite good. There are the occasional stability issues that pop up but all in all, Kubuntu does a great job in utilizing and bringing the best of KDE to bear. You can get Kubuntu from here.
Netrunner
Netrunner is a Debian based distro with a highly customized KDE desktop environment providing a pretty unique look and feel. You can always tweak it they way you want.
Chakra
Chakra is an Arch based distro that ships by default with the KDE desktop. It uses a half-rolling model with a stable core while applications are furnished with the latest bleeding edge updates. Much like KaOS, Chakra focuses on KDE and applications that are built with the Qt framework only. Chakra is beautiful and it is available in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants.
Debian KDE flavor
For many Linux users, Debian is the most trusted, stable and supported distros available. The default desktop environment is GNOME but the developers also provide a KDE flavor atop the reliability of Debian. Debian KDE is fast and easy to use. The only issue is that KDE is kind of treated as a second class citizen on Debian. Regardless, it still remains a solid option for lovers of Debian.
Fedora KDE Spin
Much like Debian, Fedora also provides a KDE spin of the favorite KDE desktop. Once again, it is mostly going to feel like an afterthought or a second class citizen with some few issues that won’t happen with the GNOME flavor. The experience can be somewhat disappointing.
Manjaro KDE flavor
The developers of Manjaro aim to provide a fast and user-friendly distro based on Arch. Although not the default, Manjaro has a KDE flavor that is highly themed aimed at both new and experienced users alike. It is available as rolling release distro in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants.
Arch with KDE
There are a couple of Arch based distros on our list. But for advanced users and Arch lovers, the best way probably is to build your own custom distro from scratch with KDE atop. This way you get to control the bloat and applications you install. You can also have the latest applications or choose to have the only stable software. With Arch, you are definitely in control. Get started with Arch from here.
Conclusion
There are so many awesome KDE distros out there. Kubuntu and KDE Neon for those who prefer the stability of Ubuntu, then there is Linux Mint with KDE, then the Arch-based distros like Manjaro and Chakra, and then there is good are openSUSE and KaOS that are built from scratch. So which distro does KDE best? Did I leave out your favorite? You tell us in the comments section below and share why you believe it is so perfect for you.
Comments
|