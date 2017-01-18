|
Hey folks! Here is the new year of 2017. As a new year comes we all are excited to know what is new in the world of Linux. Whether you are a newbie or a regular user we want to know which are the best and awesome distro for this year to have a new experience. So Here am I who is gonna help you to see and choose the best Linux distro to try in 2017.
My base of selection of OS will depend on updates, stability, standout features so that my readers can get the best experience without any problem.
So, Whether you are a first-time chooser or a regular user read this guide and grab the best Linux distro for your choice in 2017.
1. Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena”
So the best and 1st one you should definitely try (If you still haven't) is Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena”. The reason behind Mint is on my list is that the work Team Mint is doing behind their OS. They are consistently improving and fixing what users don’t like, what is important and required. Their forums have got a fantastic support as well as their OS. They primarily include all those apps which you will install after getting ant OS. VLC, LibreOffice, GIMP and many more are already present in “Serena”. It is stable and fast. Overall if you are a newbie or a Linux fan you should definitely try it.
2. Ubuntu 16.04.1 “Xenial Xerus”
None of the Linux distro lists is ever completed without Ubuntu. If you are a Mint user or a newbie to Linux World I recommend you to try Ubuntu at least once. Ubuntu is actually the base of the most of the Linux distros available today. Powered with Unity DE, Ubuntu makes it’s distro different from others. An app center which contains all those apps which you might think web apps, Snappy apps, Normal apps all those can be installed with a single click. It has an awesome support for all new or old drivers. Don’t be sad if you have a low configuration PC, Ubuntu is even available as Xubuntu, Lubuntu and many more for old computers too. Go and download it now!
3. Remix OS 3.0 “Marshmallow”
Well, the distro now I am going to recommend is Remix OS 3.O. Jide has managed to bring the best this time if you want android on your PC. Yes, you heard correct. Remix OS is truly the best modern looking, polished Linux distro featuring android. This version includes multiple windows, new optimised notification panel, built-in play store(Installer more or less). This version is on Marshmallow 6.0. Overall, If you are a daily computer user I would recommend you to try Remix OS once. It won’t let you down believe me.
4. Endless OS 3.0.5
Here it is! Endless OS. Just as the name features, it is possibly endless in the number of apps it gives preinstalled. It has a very simple looking DE with a search bar and some apps. Don’t just go in its simplicity. Endless OS is specifically designed for a simple look but powerful and mind blowing features. You can search a whole encyclopaedia with its search bar even offline. It also boasts to come with Microsoft Office, Wikipedia and all other educational apps you can think. VLC, Skype, Youtube and many other apps make it stand out in apps category. So, if you want a distro this year that has everything preinstalled GO for it now.
5. Solus 2017.01.01
If you haven’t heard about Solus, then your experience with it must be wonderful. Solus believes in minimal design and comes with it own DE. Solus comes with minimal applications that you will want and doesn’t bloat PC. It runs enough well in 400mb RAM, so it can be run on old computers as well. The desktop is beautiful, system is memory efficient, comes with an app manager to install apps. This is what you might want your system to definitely have. I recommend you to give it a try as it is one of it’s kind.
6. Ubuntu Studio 16.10
No! It is not just normal Ubuntu. It is Ubuntu Studio! What’s different? Everything. Ubuntu Studio is specially for those Linux users who want to stay up to date with all kind of multimedia apps for day-to-day work. Ubuntu Studio features almost all those tools that you will require to make a video awesome, look a picture magnificent, cut and edit an audio like never before. This year guys at Ubuntu Studio had made Ubuntu Studio more awesome and powerful. More stable, more powerful Ubuntu Studio is for you to try in 2017 so you can make any special person happy with your skills even on staying on Linux.
7. Antergos
If you are a Linux user you might have heard about the famous Arch Linux, the distro which is based on the principle of KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid). Antergos is based on Arch Linux and it comes with GNOME desktop. It is a well-based distro for those who wanted to try Arch Linux from a long time but never tried it due to its command line interface. Antergos is perfect for those who want a simple, minimal and powerful Linux. Due to based on Arch, it receives perfect updates and is rock stable. It also comes with Steam preloaded if you want to play games. I was really impressed by it and that’s why it is on my list.
8. SteamOS 2.0
No matter what kind of user you are, we all are gamer at heart. We all love to enjoy games. But when switching to Linux you might be thinking that you can no longer play your favorite Windows games or those 3d games. Then stop! Here is the SteamOS that is one stop for gamers. The team of steam is constantly upgrading SteamOS with a lot of efforts so that you can play best games without any worry or problems. You can purchase, download and install all kind of steam powered games at one click from the built-in Steam store. So this year let’s get ready for all kind of games.
PS - I played CS: GO on it and it was awesome.
9. Porteus 3.2
Porteus is best known for its portability. You can carry porteus in a Pendrive as it is very small as even less than 500mb or as per your creation (Mine was 150mb, just barebones). Porteus features famous apps like LibreOffice, Opera, 4 DE and many more things so you can fully customize it as per your liking. It runs from RAM so plug-in load Porteus and dispatch Pendrive. All changes go blank on shutdown and no one can know you even used that PC. You can even save your files in porteus with a persistent file. Really without trying it your 2017 experience is incomplete.
Final Words
Here we have reached the end of the list made by me. I have found that all of these were doing awesome in the end of 2016 so there are many expectations from this distro in 2017 too. Overall if you want me to point out a specific distro for your everyday PC requirements then I will give my vote to Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena”. This version is complete, stable like rock and software manager has almost every app. I myself use it everyday, even while writing this. So the Winner is Mint.
