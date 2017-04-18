|
Best Python IDEs For Linux
18/4/2017
Python is one of the first options thrown at beginners who want to learn to code. And rightly so, it is easy to get started with and is powerful enough to begin real-world projects. Python is employed in all areas of development, from software to websites and so much more. Python allows developers to work quickly and integrate systems more effectively. To get started with Python, you need to choose an IDE. There are many python IDEs available but which one do you choose.
The list of open source Python editors and integrated development environments available for Linux is lengthy. Here are a few other interesting standouts.
1. PyCharm
PyCharm is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) used in computer programming, specifically for the Python language. It is developed by JetBrains. Pycharm is a commercial product, but the makers also offer a community edition which is free and open source under the Apache 2.0 license. PyCharm comes with the following features; Coding Assistance and Analysis, with code completion, syntax and error highlighting, linter integration, and quick fixes; Python Refactoring; Support for web frameworks (Django, web2py and Flask); Integrated Python Debugger; and Integrated Unit Testing and most features expected of any IDE.
2. PyDev
PyDev is a Python IDE for Eclipse, which may be used in Python, Jython and IronPython development. It comes with many goodies such as Django integration, Code completion, Code completion with auto import, Type hinting, Code analysis,Go to definition, Refactoring, Debugger, Remote debugger, Find Referrers in Debugger, Tokens browser, Interactive console, Unittest integration, Code coverage and many others. PyDev adds a whole lot of features to Eclipse Which you will find quite useful especially if you're coming to Python from a background in a different language like Java.
3. Wing IDE
4. Eric
Eric is a fully featured Python editor and IDE, written in Python. It is based on the cross platform Qt GUI toolkit, integrating the highly flexible Scintilla editor control. It is designed to be usable as everyday quick and dirty editor as well as being usable as a professional project management tool integrating many advanced features Python offers the professional coder. Eric includes a plug-in system which allows easy extension of the IDE functionality with plug-ins downloadable from the net.
5. Spyder Python
Spyder (Scientific Python Development Environment) is a powerful interactive development environment for the Python language with advanced editing, interactive testing, debugging and introspection features and a numerical computing environment. Thanks to the support of IPython (enhanced interactive Python interpreter) and popular Python libraries such as NumPy (linear algebra), SciPy (signal and image processing) or matplotlib (interactive 2D/3D plotting). Spyder may also be used as a library providing powerful console-related widgets for your PyQt-based applications – for example, it may be used to integrate a debugging console directly in the layout of your graphical user interface. Get Spyder from here.
6. Pyzo
Pyzo is a free and open-source computing environment based on Python. If you’re used to e.g. Matlab. Pyzo can be considered a free alternative. Essentially, Pyzo is a Python IDE, that plays well with conda to manage your Python packages (though it works with any Python interpreter), and has a website to help newcomers on their way. The IDE is aimed at interactivity and simplicity and consists of an editor, a shell, and a set of tools to help the programmer in various ways.
Get Pyzo going on your machine using the quickstart, or check the code on Github.
7. Thonny (Bonus for the Beginner)
Thonny is a Python IDE for beginners. Thonny comes with Python 3.5 built in so that you need to run the single simple installer and you're ready to learn programming. The initial user interface is stripped from all features that may distract beginners. It comes with a simple debugger, a step through expression evaluation, code completion, and a beginner friendly system shell. Get Thonny from here.
Conclusion
The best IDE for Python will always differ depending on whoever ask the question. I have talked about just a handful of the IDEs available. While many prefer fully featured IDEs like I have talked about, some people still prefer a basic text editor, like Emacs, VIM, or Gedit, so far as it can be extended with features like syntax highlighting and autocomplete.
Do you prefer another? Let us know your Python IDE of choice in the comments below, and tell us why it's your top pick. Thanks for reading!
