Blender - Your FOSS 3D Software
23/3/2017
If you are into game development, video editing, or 3D modeling as a professional or a hobby, then Blender is a tool you should definitely look at. Blender is a FOSS solution/alternate to many commercial tools that are available and it is able to strongly match most of these commercial tools. Blender is a cross-platform application which means you can not only run it on Linux but also on Windows and MacOS. Blender is well suited to individuals and small studios who benefit from its unified pipeline and responsive development process. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline, anything from modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, video editing and game creation.
Blender Features
1. Photorealistic Rendering - Blender now features a powerful new unbiased rendering engine called Cycles that offers stunning ultra-realistic rendering. The built-in Cycles rendering engine offers:
2. Fast Modeling - Blender’s comprehensive array of modeling tools make creating, transforming and editing your models a breeze. Blender’s modeling tools include:
3. Realistic Materials - With Blender’s new rendering engine the possibilities for materials are endless. Key features are:
4. Fast Rigging - Transforming a model into a posable character has never been easier! Blender offers an impressive set of rigging tools including:
5. Sculpting - Experience the joy of sculpting organic subjects using the built-in sculpting feature set of Blender. Sculpting in Blender includes:
6. Fast UV Unwrapping - Easily unwrap your mesh right inside Blender, and use image textures or paint your own directly onto the model. Blender allows for:
7. Full Compositor - Blender comes with a fully fledged compositor built right in. That means no more exporting to third party programs, you can do it all without leaving the program. The compositor comes with:
8. Amazing Simulations - Whether you need a crumbling building, rain, fire, smoke, fluid, cloth or full on destruction, Blender delivers great looking results. Blender’s simulation tools include
9. Game Creation - Included in Blender is a complete game engine, allowing you to create a fully featured 3d game right inside Blender. The game engine includes:
10. Camera and Object tracking - Blender now includes production ready camera and object tracking. Allowing you to import raw footage, track the footage, mask areas and see the camera movements live in your 3d scene. Eliminating the need to switch between programs. The Camera and Object Tracker includes:
11. Library of Extensions - With a large community of enthusiasts and developers, Blender comes loaded with a vast array of extensions that you can turn on or off easily. Some existing extensions include:
12. Flexible Interface - Novice and advanced users will love the ability to customize their layout completely. From simply splitting their viewport, to fully customizing it with python scripting, blender works for you. Layout, colors, size and even fonts can be adjusted. Use hundreds of add-ons by the community or create your own using Blender’s accessible Python API. Blender’s interface also offers:
13. Video Editing - Blender even comes with a built-in Video Editor. The Video Editor allows you to perform basic actions like video cuts and splicing, as well as more complex tasks like video masking. - The Video Editor includes:
14. File Formats - Blender comes packed with import/export support for many different programs, including:
15. Animation toolset - Whether it’s simple keyframing or complex walk-cycles, Blender allows artists to turn their still characters into impressive animations. Blender’s animation feature set offers:
System Hardware Requirements
Final Thoughts
As a community-driven project, the public is empowered to make small and large changes to the code base, which leads to new features, responsive bug fixes, and better usability. Blender’s user manual is available online in several languages and is constantly updated by a worldwide collaboration of volunteers every day. Check out this link to a large collection of free tutorials and demo files to get started with Blender and to explore the more advanced Blender features. Blender Institute also provides extensive training materials in the e-Store (books, DVDs) and on the Blender Cloud.
Conclusion
If you are a 3D artist in need of either one or more of these 3D development tools or features, you should definitely check out blender. You will find that all the standard tools you’ve come to expect will all be available. Professionals will jump right in as they would find things much like they have come to expect. If you are a newbie, getting started can be a bit intimidating with the interface and the plugins but that can be mastered quite easily. Blender has no price tag, but you can invest, participate, and help to advance a powerful collaborative tool: Blender is your own 3D software.
