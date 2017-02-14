|
CentOS Vs. Ubuntu
Linux options available are almost “limitless” because, everyone can build it, either by changing an already existing distro or a new Linux From Scratch (LFS).
Our choices on getting a Linux Distributions include its user interfaces, file system, package distribution, new features options and even updates periods and maintenance.
On this article we will talk about the two big Linux Distributions, actually, it will be the difference between one another, where one is better than another and other features.
What is CentOS?
CentOS (Community Enterprise Operating System) is Linux cloned community-supported distribution derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and is compatible with it (RHEL), so we can say that CentOS is a free version of RHEL. Every Distribution is maintained for 10 years and each version released every 2 years. It was on January 14th that CentOS announced the official joining with Red Hat, while staying independent from RHEL under a new CentOS board.
History and first release of CentOS
CentOS was first released in 2004 as cAOs Linux which was an RPM-based distribution and was community maintained and managed.
It combined aspects of Debian, Red Hat Linux/Fedora and FreeBSD in a way that was stable enough for servers and clusters in a life cycle of 3 to 5 years. It was a part of a larger organization (the CAOS Foundation) with a group of open source developers[1].
In June 2006 TAO Linux, another RHEL clone developed by David Parsley announced the retirement of TAO Linux and it’s rolling into development of CentOS. His migration to CentOS didn’t affect his previous users (TAO users), as they were able to migrate just by upgrading their system using yum update.
In January 2014 Red Hat started sponsoring CentOS Project transferring the ownership and trademarks to it.
CentOS Design
CentOS is exactly the clone of the paid Red Hat version RHEL (Red Had Enterprise Edition). RHEL provides its source code that is later changed (removed the brand and logos) and modified to be released as a final CentOS product.
Ubuntu
Ubuntu is a Linux operating system that is based on Debian, currently used on desktops, servers, smartphones and tablets. Ubuntu is launched by a company called Canonical Ltd based in the UK founded and funded by South African Mark Shuttleworth.
Ubuntu Design
Ubuntu is an Open source distro with many contributions from developers around the world. Along the years it has evolved to a stated where its interface has become more intuitive and modern, the Whole system has become fast in response, more secure and with tons of applications to download.
Since is based on Debian it supports .deb packages and the post recent package system and more secure snap package format (snappy).
This new packaging system allows applications to be delivered with all dependencies satisfied.
Differences between CentOS and Ubuntu
Conclusion
Regardless of your choice, Ubuntu or CentOS, both distros are very good distros and stable. If you want a distro with a short release cycle stick with ubuntu and if you want a distro that doesn't change it’s package so often go with CentOS. Leave your comments below and tell us which one you prefer.
