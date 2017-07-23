|
Hi, fellow Linux user there! How is your social life going? This is how most of the time I think my friends ask me. They think that I am all the time messed with the terminal. Now how to explain to Windows users that Terminal does almost all my work from games to app installation. From email to personal messages. Leave them! Today I am here with an amazing terminal software call “FB Messenger CLI”.
This helps us to read, write and send our messages through terminal! Voila! Now you can even socialize when messing with root or destroying your PC (Laugh).
No more time waste. Let us get to know how to to get it.
GitHub Page:- Here
Perquisites
You are required to have NPM and Node.js preinstalled in order to get the Fb Messenger CLI working. If you are already having them, skip this part and proceed to next. If not, get it now.
To get NPM and Node.js, just hit this command in terminal.
For version 6
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_6.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
For version 7
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_7.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
Now install build tools
sudo apt-get install -y build-essential
If asked run Sudo command with root. I switched to root mode after hitting curl command. If the password is asked, type it. Nothing will be displayed and this is normal.
Your PC is now ready. Proceed to installation now.
Installation
Go root first. This can be done by typing su and entering your password.
Now Hit this command in terminal.
npm install -g fb-messenger-cli
Now, wait, the installation will be done as per your internet speed.
After the installation is done. Now type this to launch it.
fb-messenger-cli
You will be asked for Facebook email id and password. Input and hit enter. You will soon see your messaging section.
How to use Facebook messenger CLI?
Using it is very easy. Just input the number in front of the message with whom you want to talk and hit enter. You will be taken to message or chat.
In case you need some help, type /help and hit enter. A help panel will be displayed.
You are all setup! Go enjoy the social life.
Conclusion
FB Messenger for CLI is much more or less works like Mutt that I mentioned in one of my articles. It's lightweight, fast and works great on command. It is pretty sure going to be useful for me as I am most of the time busy in my terminal with something messy.
You should try it and tell us how you like it. I am waiting for your comment.
