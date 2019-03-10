|
We've recently seen the spike in Linux games, many popular gaming platforms have focused on Linux gaming. Last year Steam released Steam Play to play Windows games on Linux. Awesome! The list is growing fast so Linux gamers need Gamehub, an app allows to install, run, uninstall games from different sources from one place.
What is Gamehub?
Gamehub is a unified library to manage games from different sources. It's written in Vala using GTK+3, designed for Elementary OS but works on other distributions perfectly fine.
Why do we need Gamehub?
As mentioned above, this software is a unified library for all your games from different sources which means if you've different gaming platforms installed, you don't have to switch between the platforms' client to manage games. All your games will be available on Gamehub. Not only that, but you can also install or uninstall games right from Gamehub.
Supported gaming platforms
How to install and configure Gamehub?
Install Gamehub on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions -
# install if `add-apt-repository` is not available sudo apt install --no-install-recommends software-properties-common sudo add-apt-repository ppa:tkashkin/gamehub sudo apt update sudo apt install com.github.tkashkin.gamehub
Arch Linux
aurman -S gamehub-git
Configuration
Configuring Gamehub is really simple. Each time you start the app, it shows the list of gaming platforms or services you can add. Simply click on the service and it'll pop up another window to you to authenticate your account. Provide the credentials, confirm the access and that's it.
As you can see in the image, I have linked my Steam and Humble Bundle account with Gamehub.
Explore the Settings
You can pop out the settings window by clicking the top right hamburger button.
You can explore all the settings here. In the interface tab, you can turn on or off dark mode of the app, using Symbolic icons will show you the symbolic icons in the title bar instead of flat icons, Turn on/off the compact list, turning on platform icons in the grid will show you icons of the supported platform of individual games, and turning on Merge games from different sources will mix up games from different sources you've linked.
1 Comment
William B Peckham
11/3/2019 06:34:56 am
What about other distributions? Source based, rpm based, Debian based?
Reply
Leave a Reply.
|
