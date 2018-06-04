|
Microsoft buying Github has been the talk of the town. I have never written any article on the story because I was not sure about it. Today when Microsft has confirmed that they're buying Github for $7.5 Billion, I think we should face it. Yes, people have started talking about Github alternatives and we'll soon cover that as well. Don't worry! There are plenty.
Why Is Microsoft Buying Github?
According to Microsoft news release, "Acquisition will empower developers, accelerate GitHub’s growth and advance Microsoft services with new audiences".
But is that what they're really going to do? People have different opinions. Here is how people reacted on Microsoft buying Github.
I've read hundreds of tweets and found that the open source community isn't happy at all with the news. Majority think that it risks their projects hosted on Github and that it's not going to be good for open source community at all.
A minority think that it should hope for good as there have been several incidents in recent past where Satya Nadella has collaborated with the open source community. One of the examples is MS collaborating with Canonical and bringing in shell on Windows.
Is Github Knocked Out For Open Source lovers? Should we look for alternatives?
After the news Microsoft to buy Github broke out, people started cloning their projects on some other places. For so many people Github is dead because they no longer need it. So for them there are so many alternatives. In other article, I'll show you the alternatives to Github. So keep coming back.
My Opinion On Microsoft Buying Github
My opinion is even after MS buying Github, we should hope good for GH and the entire open source community. Things do not go wrong so we should also look for Alternatives. :D
