Users are kind of like accounts in Linux that define the level of access you to to particular files and system settings. Usually you already create a user when you install the OS for the first time but you may need to create more users later for various purposes like different persons using the same computer.
How to create a user?
Basically there are two ways to create a new user in Linux- by using Graphical User Interface(GUI) or Command Line Interface(CLI), I’ll be detailing both the methods in this article and the OS I’m using is Ubuntu 16.10 but it should more or less the same way in other Ubuntu based distros.
GUI Method:
Open System Settings and click on User Accounts, a window will popup. Alternatively, if you’re running Unity open the Dash and search for User and select it from the results.
On the upper right hand corner you need to click on Unlock and enter your password to allow access in modifying the user accounts.
At the lower left hand corner of the window, click on the little plus sign.
In the small window that opens, fill the various fields and choose between Standard and Administrator (In short, Administrator has more access than Standard account type) and then click on Add.
Your new user account is added but it’s recommended that you add a password before logging into it.
Just click on the field next to Password to add a password and click on Change. You can also enable Automatic login and change the Language.
CLI Method:
Open the Terminal by searching for it in the Dash or pressing Ctrl+Alt+T together.
Once it opens, type the command “sudo adduser” and after a space write the name of the User account you want to give and press Enter. For example, “sudo adduser legion”.
Once it creates the User, you need to enter a password and then enter it again to confirm it.
Then you can enter various fields or just leave them blank and press Enter. After that type “y” to confirm and press enter.
Your new user account is created using CLI.
Conclusion
As you can see, creating a new User Account in Linux is quite easy, in fact it’s easier than doing in Windows in my opinion. Also, it’s one of the few things that’s very simple on the Terminal too for new users. If you’ve any problem regarding what I’ve written here, let me know in the comments below(Seriously, please do so, it helps me too xD).
