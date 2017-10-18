|
All the developers out there love Sublime Text. It has been emerging as a great text editor for learners and advanced. It is available on Linux, Mac OS and Windows. Sublime text offers features like macros, recognition of a wide variety of languages, split view etc. The editor can also be customized using different themes. Some of these themes are already popular through Notepad++.
So in this tutorial, we will teach you the installation process of Sublime Text on Linux. Recently Sublime text 3 stable version has been made available. So you can also install on your Linux box. So let's get started!
Sublime Text Pre-Installation
First, you should find out the packaging tool for your Linux Distribution.
Following is a list of packaging tools and some prominent Linux distributions that use them:
Each package manager has a bit different command. We will be using those commands to install Sublime Text 3.
Note: We will be using Elementary OS (apt-get) for the demonstration of this tutorial.
Install Sublime Text 3 In Ubuntu or derivatives
The installation consists of three parts.
Get the encryption key for the repository:
sudo wget -qO - https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-pub.gpg | sudo apt-key add
Selection of version (we will be choosing stable build) :
Sublime Text 3 Stable
echo "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/stable/" | sudo tee/etc/apt/sources.list.d/sublime-text.list
Sublime Text 3 Developer Version
echo "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/dev/" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sublime-text.list
Update repositories and install:
sudo apt-get update
The update command will update the package manager with the new repository. This will let us download the application from its server and install it.
Enter the command for installation-
sudo apt-get install sublime-text
Finally, check in the application list whether the Sublime text is installed or not.
We have successfully installed “Sublime Text” on Elementary OS. Now a list of commands to install in on other distributions is provided :
Install Sublime Text 3 In Arch Linux Or Derivatives
Encryption Key:
curl -O https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-pub.gpg && sudo pacman-key --add sublimehq-pub.gpg && sudo pacman-key --lsign-key 8A8F901A && rm sublimehq-pub.gpg
Selection of Stable of Developer repository :
Sublime Text 3 Stable
echo -e "\n[sublime-text]\nServer = https://download.sublimetext.com/arch/stable/x86_64" | sudo tee -a /etc/pacman.conf
Sublime Text 3 Developer Version
echo -e "\n[sublime-text]\nServer = https://download.sublimetext.com/arch/dev/x86_64" | sudo tee -a /etc/pacman.conf
Update pacman repository and install Sublime Text -
sudo pacman -Syu sublime-text
Install Sublime Text 3 In CentOS
Encryption key:
sudo rpm -v --import https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-rpm-pub.gpg
Select the Stable or Developer repository:
Sublime Text 3 Stable
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Sublime Text 3 Developer Version
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/dev/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Update yum repository and install Sublime Text :
sudo yum install sublime-text
Install Sublime Text 3 In Fedora Or Derivatives
Encryption key:
sudo rpm -v --import https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-rpm-pub.gpg
Select the version (Stable or Developer) :
Sublime Text 3 Stable
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Sublime Text 3 Developer Version
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/dev/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Update dnf repository and install Sublime Text :
sudo dnf install sublime-text
Install Sublime Text 3 In OpenSUSE
Encryption key:
sudo rpm -v --import https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-rpm-pub.gpg
Select the version (Stable or Developer) :
Sublime Text 3 Stable
sudo zypper addrepo -g -f https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Sublime Text 3 Developer Version
sudo zypper addrepo -g -f https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/dev/x86_64/sublime-text.repo
Update zypper repository and install Sublime Text :
sudo zypper install sublime-text
Congratulations, we have successfully installed Sublime Text on Linux. Remember, it is unlicensed at installation. The evaluation period is indefinite though.
