|
Today we will see how to install Dropbox to be able to use it without any type of problem in dual boot systems. There are many users who have a dual boot with windows and one of the many existing Linux distros. To be able to access Dropbox content in both Linux and windows without having to duplicate the content, we have to install Dropbox in the following way:
STEP 1. Mount the NTFS or FAT partition properly so that Dropbox works on both Windows and Linux
STEP 2. Install Dropbox in each of the operating OS that we have inside the same computer
dropbox start -i
Conclusion
We have already completed the necessary steps to install Dropbox. Now we simply have to install Dropbox in Windows. During the installation process, it is important that we choose the same folder location as in Linux. In this way, we will be able to use Dropbox in a Dual boot system without having to duplicate the content in the hard disk.
Related articles
0 Comments
Leave a Reply.
|
Most Read Articles
Translate Our Site
Notice : Please be careful, after translation commands will change.
This website uses marketing and tracking technologies. Opting out of this will opt you out of all cookies, except for those needed to run the website. Note that some products may not work as well without tracking cookies.Opt Out of Cookies