Kali Linux Released For Raspberry Pi

Last month, June Raspberry Pi foundation released RPi 4 with more memory options and useful features. Recently Kali Linux announced the release of its Kali Linux images for Raspberry Pi.

Recently, Kali Linux tweeted the news of releasing the pentesting distro for RPi and got a good response from its followers.

For those of you wondering, Raspberry Pi 4 support is coming soon! We are working on it. — Kali Linux (@kalilinux) June 29, 2019

Kali Linux is the most popular penetration testing operating system. It has a ton of tools to test systems against vulnerabilities. Kali Linux is also one of the most flexible operating systems that can be installed on various devices. I wrote an article on how one can install & use Kali Linux on smartphones.

On the other hand, Raspberry Pi is a credit card size device that can now run resource-intensive attacks with Kali Linux even better on its 4GB option. Raspberry Pi 4 also supports two 4K monitors through two Type-D HDMI ports and also Type-C power connector so that it can more power for your more power-intensive attacks.

Download Kali Linux For Raspberry Pi

Kali Linux 32-bit and 64-bit downloadable images are available from the official website.