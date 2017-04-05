|
We all know KODI. For those who don’t know, KODI is a free, open source media player developed by XBMC foundation. KODI is a highly customizable and a powerful media player which can play almost any of the media available today. KODI supports the variety of operating systems, which means you can use it on your favorite OS without any complications.
KODI supports most of the audio, video, image, weather forecast, game launcher and much more. Due to being open source, KODI has been widely modified and has been used in many of the digital platforms. Also due to being used widely, even on non-legal devices, it has attracted many lawsuits too.
Kodi 17.1 Installation
The installation of KODI is pretty simple on Linux. Here are the commands that you will require to run in terminal and have KODI on your PC.
On Ubuntu Based Distro
Ubuntu or Ubuntu based distro like Linux Mint, Lubuntu, Xubuntu and others will use this commands.
sudo apt-get install software-properties-common
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/ppa
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install kodi
You may be prompted to type your password which will be invisible, this is normal. Type it.
On Debian Based Distro
The installation if you are using Debian (Jessie), you can use the debian-backports repository.
Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file, as superuser (sudo)
# kodi repos
# starting with debian jessie, debian provides kodi via its backports repository
# remember: those packages are not supported by team kodi
deb http://http.debian.net/debian jessie-backports main
Now after doing this enter this command in terminal to install KODI.
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install kodi
On Raspbian
This one is most simple. Just enter this command.
sudo apt-get install kodi
Installation of KODI on Fedora is a bit complicated. We, LinuxAndUbuntu will advise our readers to read this guide on official KODI website to get exact steps and for sake of keeping the length of this article short.
http://kodi.wiki/view/HOW-TO:Install_Kodi_on_Fedora_25_using_RPMFusion_packages
But we still understand that official guide might be difficult for some of our readers. If they found so, don’t hesitate to ask us for a separate guide of installation of KODI on fedora. We will be glad to help.
KODI is now successfully installed on your system. Enjoy it.
KODI Review
After the installation, I went on to use KODI as a general user and here are my thoughts regarding it.
Customizations
I have heard about KODI customizations too much and really I found it so. KODI has a lot of customizations available. Add-on's, settings, interface, software there is nothing in KODI that cannot be customized according to your liking.
Even a general user can customize and control KODI as per his liking. The Add-ons are the thing I liked most. I can even add a torrent downloader or a game launcher or a weather provider.
Skins can be changed which redefines the way KODI looks.
If you are going to use skins, I will recommend you to try Unity skin. I loved it very much.
Ease Of Access
KODI places your movies, music, pictures and everything by different heads like genre, albums, artists, title and various other, which makes it very easy to find your favorite item easily. I was able to locate my TV shows, Movies, Music very easily.
The above images are in Unity skin.
KODI Interface
The playback interface and default play interface is cool and most of the required options are present which a general user would require. Adding files is also simple in default theme as compared to other themes (Themes differ).
Bugs
Every program has some bugs no matter how stable it may be. I encountered a bug when KODI failed to recognize my TV series of “SHERLOCK” and showed some Chinese or Japanese TV series.
You may also encounter some bugs, depending on your system and files, but this bug was negligible as files were still getting played smoothly.
Conclusion
My whole experience with KODI was awesome. KODI has everything that a media player should have and it is all open source. KODI can also be controlled from your mobile phone using KODI remote control downloadable from your app store. KODI is overall awesome and I will definitely recommend it to you.
Also, I would love to hear from you what you like about KODI and which is favorite add-on? Comment now!
