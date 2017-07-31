|
The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 5.4, the latest major release of the best open source office suite software available. LibreOffice 5.4 is the last major release of the 5.x family. LibreOffice 5.4 comes with new features for Writer, Calc and Impress and it is immediately available for Linux, macOS and Windows, and for the cloud. The latest iteration comes with significant features in every module, including the usual large number of incremental improvements to Microsoft Office file compatibility. So let’s see what’s new in LibreOffice 5.4.
Download LibreOffice
The Main Highlights In LibreOffice 5.4
What's New In LibreOffice Writer 5.4
What's New In LibreOffice Calc 5.4
What's New In LibreOffice Impress 5.4
In Impress, when you're duplicating an object, you can now specify fractional angles. In addition, your settings are saved for the next duplication operation.
Changes in LibreOffice Online
More Improvements: Shorter, sweeter documents make interoperability easier
LibreOffice makes ODF and OOXML files more robust and easier to exchange with other users than the same documents generated by other office suites. The XML description of a document written by LibreOffice is 50% smaller in the case of ODF (ODT), and around 90% smaller in the case of OOXML (DOCX), in comparison with the same document generated by the leading proprietary office suite.
For instance, let’s take the world famous sentence from Hamlet: “To be, or not to be, that is the question”.
So what does this mean? For the document below, the XML improvements can be seen when compared to the same document by Microsoft Office.
This is the XML line count for each version of the document:
Conclusion
These are a few of the major features and improvements available with the latest iteration of LibreOffice. The one thing I like the most is the continuous improvement for the Microsoft Office documents which has always been a point of interest for many users. I am also excited about LibreOffice Online which will allow interested parties to easily set up their own online office service easily. The next iteration will be version 6.0 and is expected to be available in the early part of next year. Until then, you can grab LibreOffice 5.4 from the following link for 32bit and 64bit computers.
