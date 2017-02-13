|
Linux distros are wonderful operating systems. But when you are new to it, you’re probably gonna have some questions in your mind. It’s normal, I too had many questions at first. So, here I’m gonna list out 10 frequently asked questions about Linux.
1. What is Linux?
It is one of the most fundamental questions as many people tend to confuse it a bit. Linux by itself is not an operating system, instead, it is the central and most important part of an OS called the Kernel. Kernel is the program inside the OS that has complete control over everything in the system and as such, it is the first program that loads up when the OS boots.
Also read - What is Linux Kernel?
2. What are Linux Distributions or Distros?
As I’ve said earlier, Linux is just the Kernel and a Linux Distribution is the complete OS which contains Linux as their Kernel with added programs and other software based on what the OS is targeted towards. Distributions in short, are referred to as Distros.
3. How many distros are out there?
One of the coolest things about Linux is the amount of choice one has. There are literally hundreds of distributions, each having their own unique set of features but all sharing the common Linux Kernel. Most distributions are made with specific goals, some are made for new users like you, some are made for programmers, some are designed for servers and so on.
4. Which Distro should I install?
The large number of Distros may confuse you on what to start with and it’s true that not all distros are suitable for new users. As a general suggestion for new users, choose a distro which is fairly popular because then it’ll be easier to find help when you run into any problem. Two of the most popular Linux distros for both new and experienced users are Ubuntu and Mint. Ubuntu is the more popular one with one of the biggest communities but Mint is a bit more easier, especially for new users.
5. How much popular is Linux?
It’s a very interesting questions and I was fascinated when I researched about it. Linux is the most popular OS out there. It runs most of the Supercomputers on the planet, most of the servers that power the internet run on Linux and so on. Even Android, which currently dominates the smartphone industry, and ChromeOS run on the Linux kernel. Sadly the desktop segment is where Linux falls short as it’s third behind Windows and Mac OS X.
6. How much does Linux cost?
ZERO. Yes, you read it right. You see Linux is Open Source which means that it’s not just free but you can also modify and change it as you like(provided you know how). The only condition is that you’ve to distribute your modified version as free too. So forget about paying a large sum of money of for an OS like Windows as you can legally get a Linux distribution for free. Also since Windows 10 is stated to be based on a subscription model which means you’ve to pay for selected features, it gives you all the more reason to switch to Linux.
7. Where do I find help if I encounter any problem?
Fear not, there are plenty of places to find help in Linux. Here at LinuxAndUbuntu you’ll find excellent articles related to Linux like Installation Guides, Software Reviews, etc. Also, there are lots of forums and wikis that’ll help you out a lot when you have any query or run into some problem. Popular distros even contain an IRC channel where you can directly ask someone when you face a problem.
8. How secure is Linux?
Linux is one of the most secure Operating Systems out there if not completely secure. Forget about paying for antivirus softwares that you had to install in Windows. Although viruses for Linux do exist but they’re too few in number to matter. Most viruses written for windows can’t even run in Linux. One of the reasons for this is because most viruses are targeted for Windows as it runs on majority of desktops.
9. How to install software in Linux Distros?
All linux distros contain a set of Software Repositories that contain various packages for installing software. You can install software directly from the Software Manager provided with your distro like app stores in smartphones instead of browsing through Google for a website from where you can download software. Also software in the official Software Repositories are pretty safe to install and most of them are free.
10. How many softwares are there in Linux?
Although there are tens of thousands of packages in official repositories of distros like Debian and Ubuntu, it’s still way less than what you get in Windows. Softwares like Adobe Photoshop and iTunes are simply not available for Linux. You can search for Linux alternatives for such softwares or install windows software in Linux using emulators like Wine but they won’t run perfectly as they’re supposed to in Windows.
Conclusion
Although there are tens of thousands of packages in official repositories of distros like Debian and Ubuntu, it’s still way less than what you get in Windows. Softwares like Adobe Photoshop and iTunes are simply not available for Linux. You can search for Linux alternatives for such softwares or install windows software in Linux using emulators like Wine but they won’t run perfectly as they’re supposed to in Windows.
Related topics
Comments
|