We all search for a stable Linux platform for everyday use. I am also that type of guy who looks for a stable Linux distro, so that my family can use my PC with ease, without getting frustrated by some lib or symlink error. That is why today I am going to discuss in LinuxAndUbuntu distro review of the week the same distro which aims for a similar goal i.e. stability, ease of access, and for daily use.
blackPanther OS is a Hungarian Linux distro. It takes out many features from other famous distros like GUI from fedora, drivers from Ubuntu and many others. The website of blackPanther OS states that:- “The blackPanther OS development started in 2002 by Charles K. Barcza. The First public version was 1.0 (Codename: Shadow) in 2003. Since then, the development is continuous, every year a new version is released. The last stable version, v16.1.2 has become available in Aug. of 2016. (The v16.2 is a special, non-free release, and v17.1 still under development) It was among the 5 top popular distributions January of 2010 on distrowatch.”
Before the review, I am having great expectations from the OS. Let us see what it has got for us.
Download blackPanther OS
blackPanther OS can be downloaded from the link below. I recommend using download manager such as uGet for Linux or IDM for windows.
Also, don’t get confused in the download mirrors, they are too many. The top one is latest one and updated.
Let us start the blackPanther OS review
Graphics
I had high expectations here. KDE Plasma made me thought that the GUI will be really awesome but I am sad to say it just works. When I first booted into the OS in the live session, I thought that maybe my drivers are out of sync or it is the fault of the live session, but it failed to make my dreams realize.
The icons seem really large and bit unpolished. Some more work on it may make it awesome.
GUI feels incomplete and the language stands as a great barrier while you are going for the first-time setup cause default language is Hungarian. I actually have to click blindly in options when choosing a language.
In short, the graphics are just OK. I did not have any problem to play my videos or movies. I, however, was not in a position to check for HDMI for Screencast review as due to minor problems.
Software
There is almost no software pre-installed. Yeah! Don’t freak out, the OS comes as a barebones and app tiles are pinned only. When you click pinned tiles you go to the software center and the download them.
Seriously this brutes me out as even Linux Lite and Lubuntu, Mint almost every distro comes with all necessary app preinstalled. It is just like windows 10 with pinned software which consumes your data/WiFi.
Only a few apps come pre-installed not all. Get your data plan ready to tolerate the downloading.
blackPanther OS Installation
So, you thought that the installation will be similar to something like other distros then yes, it is. But wait, there is something more. I found that the installation screen does fit in my resolution (the GUI problem I mentioned), It didn’t detect my windows 7 installation.
Still, I loved that it showed the GUI of the options we are choosing i.e. Keyboard shows up in GUI when you select it etc.
The installation was fast and smooth, maybe due to non-presence of many apps and just barebones system.
Conclusion
Overall, I will say blackPanther OS is only for you if you are a newbie(I will even say check Linux lite or Lubuntu), or you are satisfied with what you got, or you have a cool data plan and you want stability and minimality.
I won’t say blackPanther OS is really a bad deal but it can become a lot better if the developers focus on GUI, pre-installed apps, and their website a bit. Anyway, it's Hungarian, so I can’t say what is a trend there and maybe it is a hit there.
Still, It is an average distro to me and I will consider that if you are a newbie or regular users check out Linux Lite, Ubuntu or Mint. They are much better.
I will love to hear your comments too on this project. Let me know by commenting below!
