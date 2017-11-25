|
LinuxAndUbuntu Review Of Kubuntu 17.10
25/11/2017
As Ubuntu 17.10 had made its way among the users, so had its various flavors. Kubuntu is one of them. Recently launched Kubuntu 17.10 supported for 9 months is available to download in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Most users will actually skip out 17.x series as it's not LTS and moreover, stability is the main concern. Check out the official release notes and what I experienced on using Kubuntu 17.10 on my PC below.
Download Kubuntu 17.10
You can download Kubuntu 17.10 from the link below.
Alternative download link -
Also, I extracted the wallpapers from Kubuntu 17.10 just as I did with Linux Mint 18.2 last time. I am a fan of beautiful wallpapers (so are you?). Grab them from the link below.
Kubuntu 17.10 Release Note
The original announcement is here. The important points in notes are:-
Many applications are removed because they were either outdated or users wanted to change. This is a good step as it makes it more stable and useful. For instance, many users wanted VLC as default rather than dragon player as VLC does almost all jobs on all PCs.
What I discovered in Kubuntu 17.10
Yeah! Except for those wallpapers, I discovered many more things. The performance was pretty amazing while I used the OS in live environment. However, I experienced some glitches in animation which were very rare and some lag too while trying to switch between various settings but that was also very rare.
The first thing you come across after booting is two options regarding your choice whether to install or try in live environment. Then there is simple, clean desktop as you can see below.
I seriously believe that there should be a file explorer icon prebuilt on desktop as I was a windows users in old days. I tried playing my media which worked fine as there is a known bug in Ubuntu 17.10. PulseAudio devices are not working and I was lacking pulseaudio device to test the theory and workarounds.
You can try messing with DE as you want. A lot of options to tweak are available. File copying, media playing, surfing and all your jobs can be done without any issues. I changed the default wallpaper, theme, some settings, installing apps from the store as well as manually and kind of daily jobs and everything was really smooth.
You may want to change the settings of touchpad incase you want to use Kubuntu 17.10 on your laptop. Double click on touchpad won’t work by default unless you enable it in settings. Check Out other functions too which you require.
Kubuntu 17.10 Bugs
As reported by official release notes;-
bugs:
What I experienced:-
There is a workaround for pulseaudio bug as reported in release notes. However it's not sure it will definitely work, but it's worth trying.
editing /etc/pulse/default.pa and commenting the last 3 lines:
#.ifexists module-switch-on-connect.so
#load-module module-switch-on-connect
#.endif
Conclusion
Kubuntu 17.10 is just launched and as expected there are bugs. However, it is really impossible that you will get all known bugs on your PC. There are a lot of new things which make it a really good release but bugs are there too. However, I think it is good in case you can fix bugs when encountered and go on. If you want updates, keep in mind it is not an LTS variant but comes with a lot of new updates.
