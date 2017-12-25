|
If you are looking for a Desktop Linux distribution that is simple yet different, reliable and runs well on legacy hardware, then MX Linux is a good choice. MX Linux is a cooperative venture between the antiX and former MEPIS Linux communities (hence the name MX). One can expect best of both worlds is put into MX Linux.
MX Linux is a mid-weight operating system having Xfce as the desktop environment. The latest release MX Linux 17 has been released on Friday 15h December 17, 2017. MX Linux 17 is based on Debian 9.3 (Stretch) with Linux kernel version 4.13.0-1 and brings lot many changes when compared to its predecessor MX 16.1. Let us dig into further into MX Linux 17 (here onwards referred as MX 17) and see what its latest release offers to the Linux community.
Features At A Glance
MX Linux Installation
The MX Linux 17 distribution comes in 32-bit and 64-bit versions and both weigh around 1.2 GB in size. The installation files available in ISO format at this link. You will need either a blank DVD or USB drive to be able to try out and install Linux MX. If not, you can always try MX Linux out as a virtual machine. In order to install the MX Linux ISO on USB Drive, image burners like “Rufus” on Windows can be used. Following image captured during installing MX 17 distro as a virtual machine.
First Impressions
Burning MX 17 ISO image onto USB drive is straightforward and did not give any glitches while running the OS from the USB drive. The default desktop theme is Xfce which has the taskbar along the left edge of the screen. The desktop theme Xfce is highly customizable and tweaking its settings is easy.
Coming to default software applications, MX 17 comes with standard software to carry out day-to-day activities of a typical user. It does come with a set of installed games for game lovers. From a user experience (UX) perspective, one can say MX 17 has done a good job.
When the user boots up the MX for the first time, the desktop environment will load a welcome window containing various links will appear as follows:
Desktop Overview
The MX 17 booted with Xfce theme (version 4.12.3) with a nice background image. Only the vertically placed panel on the left appeared bit different otherwise it is nice.
Applications Bundled With MX 17
MX 17 has all the applications that the typical user needs to get started. You have LibreOffice, VLC, GIMP, FireFox, PDF-Suffler etc. to join the party along with the handful of utilities and accessories useful in daily use. Followings are the partial list of default applications with this release:
Command Prompt – The Xfce way
The Xfce Terminal is having vibrant colors and default prompt is having two lines. While first line displays the user name with system and the second line the actual $ prompt.
Development Tools
MX 7 armed with Java and GNU Compiler Collection including gcc, g++ compilers.
Get Hardware Specs and Benchmarking
Open a terminal by clicking “Start menu->System->Xfce Terminal” and type the below command and press Enter.
$ inxi -F
Below is the sample output generated by the above command:
In case hardware specs need to be shown in graphical report, click “Start menu -> System -> System Profiler and Benchmark”. User can select one or more categories: “Computer”, “Devices”, Network”, and “Benchmarks” to generate HTML based report.
Performance and Resource Utilization
MX 17 is responsive and fast with minimal consumption of system resources like CPU and RAM. It just works without any lagging with decent user experience.
Miscellaneous
Conclusion
MX Linux is an easy-to-use yet powerful that does decent job without including unnecessary software. One of the strengths of MX Linux is the good collection of MX utilities which will definitely save the time of less experience users. Having support to both 32-bit and 64-bit architecture is definitely a plus to this Linux distribution.
