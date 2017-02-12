|
Evernote is arguably the most popular and powerful note-taking tool available. You can save notes in different forms like text, pictures, videos, voice memos and web pages. There are clients available for the web, desktop operating systems (Windows and Mac) as well as mobile devices (Android and iOS) but none for the Linux desktop. There are a few third-party options available including GeekNote, Everpad and NixNote.
NixNote is a popular unofficial Evernote client for Linux desktops. It was initially known as NeverNote. It used to be written in Java until NixNote 2 when it was switched to C++ with Qt framework for a smaller memory footprint and improved performance.
NixNote Download and Installation
To download NixNote, go to this link. It is available as deb or rpm options for your Linux desktop. Just double click the deb or rpm file for installation.
Ubuntu users can install with the following command courtesy of an available PPA.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nixnote/nixnote2-daily
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install nixnote2
How To Use NixNote?
NixNote provides most supports most of the features of Evernote available for the Windows and MacOS desktop clients.
This is the app login screen to your Evernote account. You can create a new account if you do not already have an account.
Like I mentioned earlier, not all features of the official Evernote clients for Windows and Mac are available for NixNote. You will be able to do the following in the app -
The default screen for NixNote is not the most awesome, but it’s quite functional. There is a shortcut panel on the left to provide you access to your notebooks and saved searches. You can also look at the attributes of your notes such as the date created or last modified and the source.
You can also customize your sync settings on NixNote. You can toggle options such as sync interval, sync on startup or shutdown and alter proxy settings. By default, messages for successful or sync errors are turned on for your information.
You can also quite tweak to a degree the appearance of NixNote. Here also, there are toggles for things such as “Show tray icon”, “minimize to tray, show splash screen on startup and others.
NixNote also comes with a user documentation pdf. This documentation pdf provides a tutorial on setting up and using the app. The user documentation is available in the app itself.
Conclusion
NixNote is probably your best Evernote client on Linux by virtue of its relative stability compared to the others. The experience can be a little bit slow sometimes, and other times, your sync may fail and the interface is the barest minimum. But regardless, it provides your best bet to use Evernote on your Linux. It is your best bet at using Evernote on your Linux desktop.
