Notepad++ Snap App Review
17/1/2019
Notepad++ is a lightweight and popular programmer's text editor, originally developed for MS Windows Operating System, and now available on Snap Store for Linux users.
The program is developed using C++, hence, the name Notepad++. Its official website claims to save more CO2 emission by utilizing fewer resources and CPU. Nonetheless, Notepad++ comes equipped with many useful features like syntax highlighting, buffer restoring, automatic code indentation, etc.
Install Notepad++ In Ubuntu
Using Ubuntu Software
To install Notepad++ on Ubuntu, launch Ubuntu Software and type in Notepad++ then click Install.
Using Terminal
Launch the terminal program and type in the below command to install Notepad++.
sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus
After the application is installed, you can launch it from the all apps overview by pressing Super+A.
A Pro and A Con of Notepad++
Pro
The program is the same executable file used on Windows platform, thus, this is not an alternative app that mimics Notepad++.
Con
The window scaling is small and might prove inconvenient for users with poor eyesight.
Notepad++ features
Below are 6 cool features of this text editor:
1. Syntax highlighting
Notepad++ supports syntax highlighting for almost all programming languages, to name some few: C, Rust, Java, HTML, etc are all supported.
2. Line duplicating
This is the same as copying and pasting the current line, only, without the use of the mouse. To duplicate the current line, press this two key combination Ctrl+D and the line will be duplicated below. Also, multiple lines can be duplicated by highlighting them and pressing the same key combination i.e., Ctrl+D
3. Line transposing
Transpose means "cause (two or more things) to exchange places" and line transposing is an interesting feature in text editors that allows a programmer to easily swap the line position either up or down. To move the current line down, press Ctrl+Shift+Down arrow key
Replacing the "Down" with "Up" will move the current line down. Multiple lines can be highlighted and transposed at the same time too.
4. Working with multiple tabs
This is the same as opening multiple tabs on your Firefox or Chrome window for multi-tasking purpose. Notepad++ supports opening multiple tabs for your current session. To start a new tab, press Ctrl+N.
5. Buffer restoring
With buffer restoring you can quit Notepad++ without closing the tabs and later resume your work with them again on next launch i.e., those unclosed tabs will be restored back automatically.
6. Customize code formatting for new language
In case, code formatting is not supported for your programming language of choice, you can create one for it. Click Language option from the menu bar and select Define Your Language.
Skinning Notepad++ Editor
The program's editor area can be skinned with themes to your liking. Click Settings option from the menu bar and select Style Configurator. Then select one of the themes from the drop-down list.
Conclusion
Notepad++ is a great text editor for programmers and other users (since it's customizable). It provides the most common features found in Integrated Development Environments (IDEs).
I've come across a buddy who uses it as a To-do list program because of its ability to restore previous sessions. Let me know what you like about this snap app in the comment section below.
