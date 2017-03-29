|
Using browsers on a daily basis is nothing new for all us. We all have our favorite type of browsers like Chrome, Opera, Aurora and more. While as being open source mine and many Linux geek favorite browser is Mozilla Firefox. Today I will discuss one of awesome browser based on firefox named Pale Moon.
Pale moon is fully open sourced, a cross-platform and is continuously updated. It uses firefox as a base but it is fully different. In my use, it was, lightweight and got my everyday day work done without any problems. It is also very easy to install and use. In this article, I am going to cover, how to install Pale Moon.
Install Pale Moon In Linux
Installation of Palemoon is no complicated and hard. Head over to the main page, you will see a download option for the Linux desktop. Choose it then on the next page select download the installer. You will see the download option, download the file.
After the download is complete, extract the file in which you will see two files. Run the pminstaller.sh file. You may be asked to input password which is normal. After entering the password you will see a window like below.
Select install pale moon.
You will see pale moon is now downloading. Soon after download, you will see it is installing. While installing it will ask you to make it default browser or any other setting. Choose it as you want.
After it is installed, exit the menu. Now, pale moon is successfully installed. You can launch it by selecting it in installed programs list or by searching your PC.
Palemoon Review
I actually used pale moon for almost 2-3 days before writing this review and I found out it is really much more customizable, enough fast and does not eats up my RAM or data.
Palemoon shows up much like firefox in small details as it is based on firefox but still it is very much different than it. It loads websites quickly. You will also find its start interesting, it also shows out a small bar at the right-hand side below which shows out how much page is loaded.
I was also able to watch videos on youtube without any problem. I am a daily youtube watcher as it covers my daily tech videos and is also one of my real necessities.
Conclusion
Overall I was pretty much impressed by pale moon. What pale moon team promises is that really true and their browser is really awesome. Even if you are already having your primary browser and you do not want to change, I will still recommend you to try it as it deserves it. You will certainly change your decision after using it.
