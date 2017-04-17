|
Everyday PDF related work comes across students and professionals. I myself comes several times in need to open a PDF file on my PC. We all have a default reader mostly pre installed in our PC which does the work of read, print but times comes when we require to modify, cut or separate some pages from a whole PDF file and a normal file is unable to fulfill this purpose.
PDFSAM SourceForge Projects of the Week, April 10, 2017
Held as one of the Project of the week on Sourceforge, PDF Split and Merge is here for review.
That is why today I am going to review an application which will serve our purpose and is very simple and powerful. It is PDF Split and Merge created by Andrea Vacondio. This application comes in two versions and we are going to use and review the free version. Let us start.
Downloading PDFSAM
This pretty simple and easy. Download it here by clicking on link below.
Looks and Performance
Here comes the review of this software. I pretty thought that such a software to do such related cutting, merging stuff would be a lot complicated, but I was proved wrong. The interface is a very much clean and there are no issues that you can’t locate your required option easily.
The pic above shows you clearly that options of free and pro versions are set apart and you can buy pro version if you need it. The options are also named good and arranged in a way most required. The overall look is awesome.
When it comes to performance, it worked as a charm and got things done much faster than my expectations. Merged my 3 files in a flash (not the superhero flash a.k.a barry allen ). In all the options of free version, the performance was pretty decent and is really good even with old systems.
Options Usefulness
The options provided in free version are useful if you get this app for the split and merge issue. It does the work what it says by the name. Although there are many options for split and merging issues that you probably won’t require, but used all of them to try and here is a quick glance of all options available in free version.
Merge
It does what name says. Merge files that you want to merge, just keep adding files in the sequence you want merge to happen.
Split
It simply splits your files based on certain criteria you can set in the option. It is easy to split files and gets the job done.
Split By Bookmarks
You add bookmarks in PDF? Then it is easy to split PDF through this option if you don’t want to split using pages and other stuff.
Extract
You can extract a specific page or set of pages from a file. You may call this an another form of a split option. It works well and also comes in handy if the file is large and you only require one specific page.
Rotate
This comes handy like when your PDF file is in landscape mode or portrait mode and you hate that mode and want to turn it around. Worked like a charm to me. I am happy now to read my PDF file on my tablet.
Alternate Mix
Mix two or more PDF files in like a mashup or mixer. IT goes like page 1 of PDF 1 and then page 1 of PDF 2 or vice versa. I don’t see it use but what comes handy in future, who knows?
Split By Size
You may want to divide document into some parts cause your drive is running out of storage or something you may want that. Simply this option enables you to split a file based on size.
The free options end here. We just explored all options that PDFSAM provides us in the basic version.
Conclusion
Overall, PDFSAM is an awesome software and does the work it says. My recommendation is if you can support the developer, do it. The software is pretty much awesome, work flawlessly and faster. It's a good deal and really deserves to be on your PC for daily use. Go ahead grab it.
