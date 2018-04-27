|
In the last article, we covered the basics of Raspberry Pi. We talked about what Raspberry Pi is and how it can help make amazing projects. In this article, I'll talk about the parts of Raspberry Pi board. So let's get started!
ARM Architecture chip
The ARM chip contains a CPU and GPU(Graphics processing unit). The GPU manipulates graphical image processing intended for displaying computer output on a displaying device. The CPU handles all computations involving input and logic. The Raspberry PI core is usually configured such that it supports different functionalities depending on user needs.
Secure Card Slot (SD card)
The Raspberry PI has no hard disk of its own. All utility programs and the operating system are stored on an SD card. This SD card should have a memory capacity of at least 4GB.
USB Ports
The amount of current that a raspberry PI board supports, limits the number of USB peripherals that a raspberry pi can support. The model B stretches to two ports after improvements on the original model A which came with one port. It is a good habit to use a powered external hub in case of a peripheral device that needs more power.
Ethernet Ports
The Raspberry PI can be connected to wired networks through an Ethernet connector.
The model B has a standard RJ45 Ethernet port while the model A can only access wired connections by use of a USB Ethernet adapter.
HDMI Connector
Digital display/output signals are essential for the device. The HDMI connector provides this digital video and output capability. It is also equipped with the ability to convert HDMI signals to monitor signals.
Analogue Audio Output
This is the normal audio jack that supports amplified speakers. It is the sound of the Raspberry Pi.
Composite Video Out
A low-resolution standard RCA connector that provides video signals. It is an alternative to the HDMI connector.
Status LEDs
There are five indicator lights on the Raspberry PI board all signifying a different transmission of signals. The model A, however, had only two led indicators, but the model B improved on that.
Essential Power and Input/Output Pins
GPIO (general purpose input/output) pins
By switching voltage between highs and lows, these pins are turned between 0s and 1s respectively. This enables binary computation, therefore the overall computability of the raspberry PI. This pins can also be used to switch led lights, electric motors and relays, rectification and reading buttons.
Display Serial Interface Connector
This is a 15 pin connector for communicating with display devices. LCDs and OLEDs.
Essential Peripherals
There are other Raspberry PI add-ons that may suit your needs in order to improve the efficiency of the Raspberry Pi.
Inside a raspberry pi kit, we also have other parts, which include -
Conclusion
With features of the Raspberry now reviewed. We come to the end of the first part of Raspberry Series. This was a second sequel to LAYING OUT THE BASICS I. We welcome all suggestions from our readers on what they would like us to feature in the next article of the Raspberry PI series.
