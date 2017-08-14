|
If you are looking for an alternative to Windows, look no further. In this article, I'm going to share with you why Linux Mint can be a good alternative to Windows users. Linux Mint 18.2 is the latest release and its familiar for Windows users whether they are coming from Windows XP, Vista,7, 8 or Windows 10. With a smaller footprint and also the familiarity of Windows, your experience will be equal or better for the most part of it. I am not saying Linux Mint is better than Windows or any other desktop OS, but for some Windows users, it just might be a better option. Let me show you why.
Reasons Why You Should Replace Windows With Linux Mint
No learning curve
Linux Mint works for you regardless of which desktop operating system you are coming from. There is no learning curve, your Apps, Files, quick launch icons, system tray and Settings are in the usual places. Windows users, in particular, will feel free at home. And so, you won’t wake up one day with a desktop that is confusing or different. Linux Mint works for you if you are coming from Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 or 10, and you can trust that it will work for you for a very long time.
Compatibility
One major reason Linux Mint remains for me the best Windows replacement OS out there is the out-of-box compatibility with the hardware. I seriously cannot remember a time a hardware device did not work out of the box. Everything from UEFI and secure boot support, Bluetooth, touchpad, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and even function keys work out of the box on almost all hardware I have installed Linux Mint on. Your external monitors and printers will work with little or no configuration. Just install Linux Mint and start working right away.
Linux Mint is Super Fast
Linux Mint is a pretty fast operating system. On modern PCs, you will hardly encounter that crawling to a stop experience that happens on Windows from time to time. Even on relatively older hardware, you can expect a decent performance. Try running Windows 10 on an old PC? Just try. With Linux Mint, boot times are just a few seconds, and once you are logged in, you are good to go. You don’t need to wait another minute or two for ‘whatever to load’ before you can use your PC.
Applications
All your favorite apps are now on Linux and for that matter Linux Mint. Apps such as VLC for media, GIMP for photo editing, Blender for video editing, Audacity for audio editing, Steam for Games and Spotify are just a click or a website away. LibreOffice is available out of the box and there is Firefox (way better than Edge and Internet Explorer). All popular browsers such as Chrome and Vivaldi are available for download. If that one application you need is not available, I can bet that there is an equally good alternative available. Or you can try good old WINE or Crossover. For the majority of people out there, Linux Mint has you covered.
Customization
With Linux Mint you have complete control of your desktop’s appearance. With awesome themes, icon and mouse themes, widgets and more you get to personalize your OS just the way you want it. You can add multiple panels, throw in a dock and some Conky, you will have a truly personalized desktop. Or you can stick with the default, Mint X for Windows 7 feel and Mint Y for modern flat feel.
Better Upgrade Experience
I upgraded Linux Mint from version 18.1 Serena to 18.2 Sonya and man I was impressed. I guess I was expecting something like the repeated reboots of Windows updates that take upwards of 2 hours. The Linux Mint update took more like a few minutes downloading less than 200mb and at the end of the day, everything was working right. No need to uninstall and re-install broken software or drivers. And Mint updates won’t remove your apps. Yup, updates do not break your PC with Linux Mint.
Privacy
Your privacy is your security. With Linux Mint, you do not have to worry for a moment that developers are collecting any data from your PC. Linux Mint does no more than what you tell it to do. There is no snooping whatever. You are in total control.
Security
Virus on Linux Mint? Same with most Linux distros out there, Linux Mint is much safer from malware and viruses compared to Windows. Sure there are a number of Linux bugs, exploitations and virus out there but the chance of you getting attacked is that slim and pretty much non-existent. All you have to do is keep it updated and keep tabs on what and who gets super-user privileges. There are a few virus scanners available for Linux Mint but you are going to need it.
Linux Mint is FREE
Did you know north of $100 dollars of what you pay for your Windows PC goes into buying Windows? And it will cost similar if you want to upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10. Yup, more than 100 dollars just because you want to browse the web and watch some YouTube videos. Good news, awesome Linux Mint is free. All you got to do is download, install and start enjoying. And you will get support for updates and patches the entire period of the release at no cost.
Conclusion
Linux Mint is awesome and I love it. I don’t’ know about you and what you expect from your desktop OS but for me, it works. You don’t have to take my word for it, just try it out yourself. You do not have to mess your Windows setup, just put the latest Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya on a thumb drive and take it out for a drive. I recommend the Cinnamon edition but if your PC is older, try the MATE edition. So if you are looking to replace Windows on your PC, take a look at Linux Mint. Linux Mint is matured, faster, safer and user -friendly than ever before.
