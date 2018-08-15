|
.snap Vs ,deb Package
With the growth of Linux applications in quantity, quality also comes the concern of security. Even with few known Linux attack cases available it is possible to be attacked by virus or hackers or malware.
Those problems are solved quicker on Linux because of being open source and community can contribute to keeping the Linux World ready for any bug or virus that appear.
When installing an application (or app) and it has vulnerabilities, sometimes needs libraries that are not available anymore on that distro version.
In this post, we will show you big differences between .deb and .snap packages.
DEB Packages
Debian packages are sets of content files necessary to implement commands or features needed by users to solve an issue.
To install from command line, normally we use an elevated command, like the one bellow, if the file is locally located.
dpkg provides the basic functionality for installing and manipulating Debian packages. Generally users don't manage packages manually, instead, they use APT package management software.
Signed packages
Debian-based distributions support GPG signature verification of signed Debian packages but this is not set by default. As a workaround, repository metadata is used to verify the authenticity of the file.
Features
"snap" Packages
Snaps are containerised software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run. And because they bundle their dependencies, they work on all major Linux systems without modification.
To have it running on your system you only have to install snapd on your system.
If you run it without sudo, it will ask for password afterwards.
Features
Many Distros are already using snap packaging including fedora and Debian.
There are 3 types of confinement for snap packages.
Strict
This is the default confinement for all apps. It gives the application read and writes permissions only in its install folder and if a home plug or interfaces are available for the app, users are also capable of accessing the home folder.
Strict confinement gives you the following readable and/or writable paths:
Devmode
Used for developers to test their applications. Snaps in developer mode cannot be released in stable mode. For them to be able to release, the developer must change strict mode or classic and then change to stable or candidate snap stores channels.
Classic
Classic snaps are snaps that work the same way .deb packages work, without any confinement.
Snap apps with this confinement can go beyond home folder access - it can read and write on root folders.
Although applications can have classic confinement it doesn’t mean that every application can have this confinement. For an application to have this confinement your application needs to be approved by a team at snapcraft.io after the reasons for classic confinement are agreed by all members of the team.
Conclusion
Snaps have many advantages over deb packages, regarding security and updates. With snaps, you can have up to date applications because it ships with its own libraries not needing system library to run.
Support for transactional updates let you download only the part that changed on your application.
Leave your feedback on what would you choose for your applications - deb or snaps?
