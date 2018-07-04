|
SUSE, the company behind the popular Linux distribution, OpenSUSE is going to be acquired for by EQT from Micro Focus for $2.535 billion.
SLES, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is the main Linux distribution from SUSE available for physical, virtual and cloud. OpenSUSE is an open source Linux distribution and SUSE is its main sponsor. OpenSUSE is very popular Linux distro among advanced Linux users who manage their own server.
SUSE was founded in 1992 and it was the first company to market Linux to enterprise. Since then the company has been acquired multiple times starting from 2004 by Novell to 2011 by The Attachmate Group.
In 2016, SUSE announced the acquisition of assets relating to OpenAttic storage management assets from a german company. And now in 2018, the company has announced its own acquisition by Blitz 18-679 GmbH, a subsidiary of EQT.
Let me tell you that the acquisition is not done yet. According to the announcement on SUSE's blog, the deal will finish in the first quarter of 2019. Let's hope that the acquisition brings goodness for the open source community.
Related articles
Comments
|
Most Read Articles
Translate Our Site
Notice : Please be careful, after translation commands will change.
This website uses marketing and tracking technologies. Opting out of this will opt you out of all cookies, except for those needed to run the website. Note that some products may not work as well without tracking cookies.Opt Out of Cookies