|
The next time you encounter a laptop or PC, pay attention to the operating system. Most likely it is not open source because closed-source platforms such as Windows and macOS have captured most of the PC client OS market.
Open source OS programs such as Linux, makeup only a tiny bit of market share and rightly so - they still have a lot to do if they want to compete with the likes of MacOS and Windows in terms of appearance and functionality.
Although Ubuntu and other distributions are a clear sign of progress, most companies are not yet ready to establish their employees with an open source operating system. The employees themselves are reluctant to use this operating system.
However, the fact that you prefer a closed operating system does not mean that your company can not benefit from a large number of open source programs available. The best part is that most of these programs can be downloaded and run for free. But the question is, what programs are these and how do they allow you to run your business? Let's find out.
Apache OpenOffice
Apache OpenOffice is a reliable and excellent product which was created as a single piece of software from the beginning, instead of being a combination of several software packages. Not only is it easy to use and consistent, it is also flexible, allowing what you learn from one application to be used immediately in another.
This contextual help allows you to get the assistance you need such as opening any type of document in an application. You can also run Apache OpenOffice on all major computing platforms including macOS and Windows.
This suite is made up of all the tools of the company that you may need and an installation is all you need to take advantage of its power. There are a lot of features and the number of extensions is extensive as well. The new features can be used at once to be used effectively.
Since it is an open source suite, you can easily check the programs and advise on bug fixes and improvements. You can report problems and request improvements. If you are used to commercial software and all its marketing and dissemination partners, you will find OpenOffice to be refreshingly different.
The free OpenOffice suite is known for its ease of use and functionality, and most of the credit goes to a component of this tool - the sidebar. This is a side panel that shows the properties of the selected object, or the clip art gallery, or the format and styles panel, or the document browser.
Having them all in one place makes all the configuration very convenient for users. In case the sidebar is not necessary, it can be bent or collapsed completely with a simple click. OpenOffice has received several updates, which makes it more reliable and functional.
LibreOffice
An office suite similar to Microsoft Office, LibreOffice supports multiple platforms, which means that while written in Java, this suite supports many more systems, including Linux, OS X, and Windows. The design of this suite resembles the classic Microsoft Office look, and this optimized look works quite well.
Being a free open source suite, you can change and rebuild the program according to your needs. As the suite and its file formats are "open" and you will always have access to the source and you will not be stuck with the old legacy documents that are no longer open.
This suite is able to save PDF files without any difficulty and users can download it directly to their computer without sending any personal data. The files are lightweight and install quickly. Another surprising advantage of using this open source suite is that you can install it on as many machines as you want and there is nothing that prevents you from sharing this program with other people.
BIRT
Launched for the first time in 2004, BIRT has several applications, the main ones being the BIRT Runtime and Report Designer. Three additional components are also available, including a graphics designer, a graphics engine, and a viewer.
These components allow you to develop and generate reports as stand-alone solutions. But with the addition of the Engine Engine API, which can be easily included in any Java /Java EE application, you can add reporting functions in your own applications.
The BIRT report designer is really impressive, with rich features, robust construction, and solid performance. The utility of the program is wonderful, thanks to the intuitive user interface. A critical feature that distinguishes it from other tools is that the reports are published on the web. BIRT is compatible with several platforms and runs on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
Calligra
Calligra is a fantastic business suite loaded with many features and applications as well as a unique set of utilities. There are also two amazing tools that have developed a popular user base outside of Calligra.
Although there are some people who think that this office suite is unnecessary, the truth is that Calligra is a very mature suite that integrates perfectly with the open platform to provide an unprecedented experience.
The program can be easily distinguished from other free open source suites thanks to the efforts of developers to create versions that meet the standards of integrated and mobile devices. While the desktop version offers users access to fully themed applications and a fresh design, there are many other features to explore, each neatly arranged in sidebars.
While the end result is often a bit overwhelming, especially for new users, experienced professionals will be happy to see that this program makes life convenient for users by placing all common features with just a click.
Conclusion
A splendid open source suite takes time to track, but when it comes to finding one that comes free of cost, that's when it gets complicated. The above list collects some gold options that every IT administrator should know and use to increase their productivity, options and even save the company some funds.
Related articles
Comments
|
Most Read Articles
Translate Our Site
Notice : Please be careful, after translation commands will change.
This website uses marketing and tracking technologies. Opting out of this will opt you out of all cookies, except for those needed to run the website. Note that some products may not work as well without tracking cookies.Opt Out of Cookies