Good news for penguin users, TrackMania Nations Forever has been released on edge channel as a snap package this information came first on snapcraft.io forum site. Most of Linux users never heard about Track Mania, because it is only available for Windows, Nintendo DS, Wii, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One users.
You must be asking yourself if this is only available for windows how did we get it on Linux?
This was made possible with snap packaging, which is a powerful tool that supports many features, including packaging applications using wine and auto silent updates.
"Inspired by some of our community contributors who’ve been snapping Windows applications we decided to have a go at creating snaps of Windows games as a bank holiday weekend project.
After several evenings of “extensive QA” :wink: we’d like to invite you to test the snap of the free to play Track Mania Nations Forever, the most popular online PC racing game E-V-E-R! ..." - Martin Wimpress
The game is available for amd64 and i386 architectures and is installed under a WINE environment on the first run. It runs on Nvidia with proprietary graphics and Intel IGPs.
For now, the application takes a bit longer to its first run but the issue is being taken care of.
To install it just run:
snap install tmnationsforever --edge
snap connect tmnationsforever:joystick
About The Game
According to Steam store information "TrackMania Nations Forever is a free game in the truest sense of the word, TrackMania Nations Forever lets you drive at mind-blowing speeds on fun and spectacular tracks in solo and multiplayer modes.
TrackMania Nations Forever offers a new "Forever" version of the Stadium environment, a solid solo mode, and 65 brand new, progressively challenging tracks. TrackMania Nations Forever will unite an even larger number of players than the original Nations thanks to its engaging multiplayer modes, innovative online functions and revolutionary interactivity between players."
Features
System Requirements (Windows)
There are no system requirements available yet for Linux but the requirement are quite the same sometimes, Below you can see the system requirements for windows
Minimum:
Conclusion
This is a huge gain for Linux users because it means more applications can be available for Linux even if they are not native to Linux. How nice would it be to run your windows favorite applications on Linux and get rid of windows forever?
