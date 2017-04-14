|
I recently wrote an article talking about where the Ubuntu 17.04 is heading. Now Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus' is released. You can download and install it to taste things newly presented. Though, there are not major changes but there are. So let's get started and see what's new in Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus'.
Ubuntu 17.04 Released
Ubuntu 17.04 is released on time with couple of new things. In this article, I'll be talking about the few new features presented in.
Download Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus'
You can download the distro from Ubuntu website. Click the link below to download.
What's New In Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus'?
This release is also special is because it has Unity 8 available as the second option. As announced by Mark Shuttleworth that the Unity 8 is no more supported by Canonical. From Ubuntu 18.04 next year, the GNOME will be the default desktop environment.
Swap partition is replaced with Swap file
In Ubuntu 17.04, there is no need to create a swap partition. You now have swap file.
Swap file is a file on the hard drive that is used to provide temporary space to programs. Using swap file provides more space for programs than the physical memory (RAM) installed in computer.
systemd-resolved as default DNS resolver
The domain name we type in the url bar is a piece of information for connecting to a particular website. The domain name is then pointed to the IP address of the hardware where the website is hosted.
systemd-resolved is a dns resolver that resolve the IP address of any domain name.
Linux Kernel 4.10 and driverless printing
Ubuntu 17.04 is based on the Linux kernel 4.10 and it has driverless printing to supported devices.
All applications updated to their latest versions
The applications have been updated to their latest versions. Gnome apps have been updated to 3.24 with the exception of Nautilus file manager (3.20), Terminal (3.20), Evolution (3.22) and software (3.22). The calendar app now has week view.
New Wallpaper!
Download Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus'
Download Xubuntu 17.04
Download Ubuntu Budgie 17.04
Download Ubuntu Studio 17.04
Download Ubuntu MATE 17.04
Download Ubuntu Kylin 17.04
Download Ubuntu GNOME
Download Lubuntu 17.04
Download Kubuntu 17.04
