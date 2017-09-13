|
It has been a while since Canonical has launched Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds but most users don't want to switch to the latest builds as they are still in daily build period. Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds were quite unstable and many things were broken and as the first beta has released on Aug 31, I got my hands on it and tried it. Using it since then many things have been fixed. So in this article, I'm going to share my experience with Ubuntu 17.10 beta.
Below is the announcement by Canonical -
The first beta of the Artful Aardvark (to become 17.10) has now been released!
This milestone features images for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio and Xubuntu.
Pre-releases of the Artful Aardvark are *not* encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavor developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting, and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready... Complete announcement here.
Download Ubuntu 17.10
Below is the link to grab latest iso file. Just navigate to your desired DE and then latest folder and grab iso as per architecture.
Stability
Since this is now a beta, Ubuntu 17.10 is much more stable than before and that means if you are able to handle and fix a few bugs yourself try it. Last time on the daily build, I found out that my WiFi is broken and not only me many other users had reported the same bugs continuing from Ubuntu 17.04. However, the first beta update fixed it.
As goes for software installation, most applications simply won’t be compatible and those apps which you even manage to install somehow will behave odd or broken as Ubuntu 17.10 still hadn’t released, so in case you use out of software center apps too much, this build should be avoided yet.
I felt that the windows snapping, copying and apps switching like things had become quite fast as compared to daily builds. This should be a result to switch to GNOME as well as PC configurations.
Canonical is offering updates (to fix bugs?) really fast and this is good. Overall the first beta build is quite stable. (I said “quite”)
Look and Feel
This time it is a matter of look and feel too as Unity is gone and GNOME is back in the game again. There are a lot of people who left Ubuntu because of Unity and as GNOME is back again, it is a worth to switch back again.
Ubuntu has added “Ubuntu Dock” just like Unity so in a way old users are still going to feel the Unity touch. However, almost all Unity things are out except a few places and GNOME is here. Feels responsive, fast and battery efficient.
They should have called it “GNITY”.
Compatibility and Tweaking
As this is the latest version (especially still in beta and not released) you are more likely to face compatibility issue as most apps will be incompatible, so if you want most of your apps working fine without breaking (or you can fix that) you should stay on older builds and wait for final release. However, software center will be still filled up with apps in case you wanna try.
To tweak around, you might want to play safe as most silly things can cause Ubuntu to panic as it is beta. However simple theming won’t affect the system as I did many modifications to the system (got some kernel panic too) and was overall safe to tweak.
The Miscellaneous Part
There is a help option which you might want to use in case you need help. The most common apps are pre-installed and working great. Many in core things got modifications and will continue to get. There will be a lot of updates (could exhaust your data or not) as I have seen since daily builds have launched.
Conclusion
Ubuntu is evolving. Things are now changing as we have seen in last few months. Canonical is now focusing a lot more to develop a stable, perfect all in one distro again that was used to be. They are now a lot more responsive than ever and are quickly working on user's request which I find quite good.
This beta build of Ubuntu 17.10 is a great build for daily users. A lot of bugs have been squashed and many things have been fixed and getting fixed daily. In case you are still in doubt whether to try it or not, you can always use live boot. I recommend to try it out as this build is really cool, quite stable and carry some new things around. I would also love to hear your feedback on tis build and recent steps of Canonical. Please comment in the comment section below this article.
