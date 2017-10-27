|
After Aardvark, one of the most favorite releases of Ubuntu, the new version Ubuntu 18.04 has started taking shape under its new name "Bionic Beaver". Mark Shuttleworth announced the codename on 24th October on his blog. Let's see what it means and how it defines the new LTS.
Ubuntu 18.04 Codename "Bionic Beaver"
So let's see what Wikipedia says about Beaver.
"The beaver is a large, primarily nocturnal, semiaquatic rodent. Castor includes two extant species, the North American beaver and Eurasian beaver. Beavers are known for building dams, canals, and lodges. Wikipedia"
Mark Shuttleworth says -
In honour of that tireless toil, our mascot this cycle is a mammal known for it’s energetic attitude, industrious nature and engineering prowess. We give it a neatly nerdy 21st century twist in honour of the relentless robots running Ubuntu Core. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you 18.04 LTS, the Bionic Beaver.
While talking about the switch to Gnome3, he says that the other desktop environments KDE, GNOME and MATE and many others are available for users to pick.
He also talks about those who miss Unity. He urges to join those who are updating the Unity7. I'm a Unity lover and in case the Unity7 is brought forwarded, I'm definitely there to support it. I've written about Yunit who has forked the Unity7. So do check them out.
