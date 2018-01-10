|
In another article, I have covered what is Meltdown and Spectre and told you how critical it is for us Linux users. The Linux had been fixed immediately after the two flaws were discovered. But the Ubuntu maintained kernel was not updated against Meltdown and Spectre.
Ubuntu Releases Patches for Meltdown And Spectre
Yesterday on 9th January, Ubuntu released patches for Meltdown and Spectre. It had already said that the the team was working on the patch thinking the date of flaws announcement i.e. 9th Jan. But Google had to release the news before the date so the users had to wait for the patch.
If you have not yet installed the update, then do it now. Update your system and install all the available updates.
Related articles
Comments
|