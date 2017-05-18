|
Ways To Rescue Or Recover Grub Menu
Just this very sweet morning you started your laptop and Boom! You get a black screen with a message that “Unknown Filesystem” and a message saying “Grub Rescue”. Now you are here at LinuxAndUbunu to see how you can tackle out of this problem and save your precious data and boot normally into Linux again. Let us start.
You might be thinking what has happened to distro. There may be many reasons. You might have installed some software, might mess with GRUB2, who knows you used some other distro trying dual booting and many other things. No matter what the reason maybe, most of the time the problem is with the GRUB. Below are certain ways you can use to get your distro back from the screen of Grub Rescue.
Method 1 To Rescue Grub
Now your PC/Laptop will reboot and you will be on your desktop. Now hit Ctrl+Alt+T and open terminal and type sudo update-grub and then sudo grub-install /dev/sda. You may be asked for your password, type it, the password will remain invisible and this is normal.
You may be asked for data connection if GRUB files are lost and the system wants to download them. Your error is fixed and distro is back.
Method 2 To Rescue Grub
You should replace /dev/sda with correct partition or disk. Now update grub by typing sudo update-grub. It can take some time so wait. After successful update reboot and voila problem solved.
Method 3 To Rescue Grub
If you have dual boot and any of the above steps aren't working, this might come in handy for you.
bootrec /fixmbr
Still, your Linux distro is present there. Only GRUB has overridden. You may again get back it by following method 2 above.
Method 4 To Rescue Grub
sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:yannubuntu/boot-repair
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y boot-repair && boot-repair
Remember repair speed will vary according to your internet connection.
Pro Tips:-
If you are wondering where to get a Live USB stick, you can visit your friend and download Ubuntu iso and create a bootable USB stick with Rufus and bootable DVD using PowerISO.
You can visit a public place if you need WiFi. There are many places like Airports, Railway Stations, Hospitals offering open wifi. Only helps if you have Laptop.
If your PC does not support booting from USB stick and DVD drive is toasted then you can use Plop boot manager to forcefully boot from USB stick.
Conclusion
We at LinuxAndUbuntu are available to help you with your PC. If you come across any difficulties don’t hesitate to drop a comment. Also if you got some awesome way to recover from this situation drop a comment, we will love to add it in the article. However despite all your effort if you cannot save your laptop or data gets messed, We at LinuxAndUbuntu will not be responsible for Angry Mother, Furious Dad, Dead Kitten or Nuclear War.
