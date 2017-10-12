|
What's New Going To Be In Fedora 27
To the delight of its users, the team of developers in charge of the Fedora project officially announced the availability of the beta version of Fedora 27. This new version, which incorporates several important innovations, is distinguished mainly by the absence of an alpha version. However, the Fedora team points out that significant efforts have been made to make this intermediate step unnecessary and to provide a quality product.
Recall that the last stable version of the famous Linux distribution, Fedora 26, came out about three months ago and was focused on three axes: the graphics layer, the installation, and Fedora.
Despite the fact that Fedora 26 has been as of late discharged, the following discharge, Fedora 27, is as of now planned for November. Fedora 26 has been deferred ordinarily henceforth the arrival of Fedora 27 is by all accounts right off the bat the timetable, yet it's really the inverse.
Fedora 27: More particular than any time in recent memory
Despite the fact that Modularity was authoritatively coordinated in Fedora 26, there hasn't been sufficient news in regards to this imperative element. This is somewhat because of the reality the innovation is very new and utilize cases haven't yet been completely investigated. Be that as it may, the two proposition: Modular Server and Host and Platform going for Fedora 27 will likely lift Fedora Modularity further. We will probably observe a Fedora 27 server release altogether particular, this will empower to introduce different variants of a similar segment (e.g. database), run them in the meantime without breaking the framework or losing every one of the advantages offered by a bundle administrator. (Have you investigated DNF yet?)
Framework wide changes
GNOME 3.26
The Fedora 27 Beta is not the last to be upgraded to GNOME 3.26. The current generation of the Linux desktop includes new system settings, support for Emojis, and improved search capabilities.
Its debut in Fedora 27 is also a new video framework called Pipewire, which is to unify the relevant agenda and not least Sandboxing reliably. Currently, however, this is still seen as experimental, but in the future, Pipewire could then also assume audio tasks, which would also be a successor to PulseAudio.
Conclusion & Download
The Fedora 27 beta can be downloaded in the form of a system image for the desktop and the cloud, the server variant will only follow in a few weeks. As always, there are also alternative spins, which have preinstalled other desktops such as Xfce or KDE plasma. The latest version of Fedora 27 is scheduled to be released on October 31, according to the latest plans. Then you want to return to the usual, six-month rhythm. (approx, 6 October 2017)
