|
You may have heard that our Ubuntu has got a new update. Yes, it is true. On 2017-03-23 20:12:37 the release notes on the website of Canonical Group Ltd were uploaded informing the latest Ubuntu 17.04 codenamed “Zesty Zapus”. Let's see where Ubuntu 17.04 is heading.
Here is what announcement said:-
We are a tiny band in a market of giants, but our focus on delivering software freely together with enterprise support, services and solutions appear to be opening doors, and minds, everywhere. So, in honour of the valiantly tiny leaping long-tailed over the obstacles of life, our next release which will be Ubuntu 17.04, is hereby codenamed the 'Zesty Zapus'," said Mark Shuttleworth.
The codename when broken down stands like Zesty means “having a strong, pleasant, and somewhat spicy flavor. : lively and pleasing: full of zest.” and Zapus means “Zapus is North American jumping mice who is the only mammal to have 18 teeth.
What is New In Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus"?
This is the first question we all wonder after an update has arrived. Here is the brief of what offical release notes said:-
1. 9 months support until January 2018
Which means if you want an LTS variant stay back on 16.04.
2. Networking
The default DNS resolver is now systemd-resolved.
3. Swap
For new installs, a swap file will be used instead of a swap partition.
4. Updated Linux Kernel
The Linux kernel has been updated to the latest version 4.10.
5. Support for Driverless Printing
The setup of IPP Everywhere and Apple Airprint printers should occur fully automatically. You only need to plug in your USB printer or connect your network printer to the local network. Also, some PDF, Postscript, and PCL printers work. This way connecting a printer gets as easy as connecting a USB stick.
6. Updated Apps
LibreOffice has been updated to 5.3, Apps provided by GNOME have been updated to 3.24, Calendar got a new week view, gconf is no longer installed by default since it has long been superseded by gsettings. Note that statistics and preferences for the Aisleriot card games will be reset when upgrading to 17.04.
While there are certain exceptions which are Nautilus file manager (3.20), Terminal (3.20), Evolution (3.22), and Software (3.22).
7. Updated Packages
The above apps updates were on Desktop and these are on Server.
Qemu has been updated to 2.8, libvirt has been updated to 2.5, DPDK has been updated to 16.11.1
8. Unity 8
Don’t get excited it is still not official, but now you can run Unity 8 easily and smoothly in Ubuntu 17.04.
Run this command in terminal.
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install unity8-lxc
It may be still a little buggy but now it is more stable than before. How to use Unity 8? Choose it in login screen behind your name. There will be a small ubuntu logo, click it and change desktop.
Any Bugs?
Remember the words of Uncle Ben of spiderman “With great power comes great responsibility”, I will call it like this “With great updates comes great bugs”.
1. OpenVPN is Changed
OpenVPN 2.4 removed its tls-remote option. Current setups using that option will fail to work. Update your configuration to use verify-x509-name instead.
2. Desktop Bugs
Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" Looks
Here are some screenshots of the Ubuntu 17.04 with same old Unity desktop (Not Unity 8) -
You may find that it is not visuals that have changed, instead of performance, apps software have improved a lot. Also, many old bugs have been resolved but new ones also await
Download Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus"
Here is the link to download different flavours of Ubuntu 17.04.
Conclusion
While using Ubuntu 17.04, I felt lag certain times, but as it is in beta it is expected. Still, Unity 8 not default desktop is sad for most ubuntu lovers. The new updates, however, impressed me but the bugs are also there. Ubuntu is known for experiments so bugs are expected, and as per the team provides support I hope they will be resolved soon.
For a normal daily user who wants stability in every aspect, stay back on previous build and those who wants the new feature with bugs are welcomed. Those who wants experiment may also use Unity 8.
Have you used it? How did you find it? Are you disappointed about hearing that Unity 8 is not default desktop? Tell me your overall view in comments.
Related topics
Comments
|