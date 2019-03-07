|
For the past few years we've watched Microsoft's love toward open source by making many of its popular software open source. From Microsoft Edge to Powershell, it has been trying to prove its love for OSS community. And this time, the company has made its Calculator application open source.
Microsoft love for OSS Community
No matter what M$ used to think about the vast OSS community but now the giant company has adopted so many open source projects. And not just by adopting we can say Microsoft is pushing hard to show its love for OSS community but also it has made a large amount of its applications' code available to the world.
The list is really large. For the entire list of code that MS has made open source, it launched a website, opensource.microsoft.com. So check it out for more information.
Why Microsfot has open sourced Windows Calculator?
The reason behind making Windows Calculator open source is simple, they want OSS community support in building new features or improving the ones it already has. Announcement also mentions that the parts of its code such as Calculator login, user-interface etc. can also be used for building new applications.
As developers, if you would like to know how different parts of the Calculator app work, easily integrate Calculator logic or UI into your own applications, or contribute directly to something that ships in Windows, now you can.
