Fedora 30 is scheduled to be released on 30, July this year. The new Fedora 30 wallpapers have been made available to download.
For each new release, wallpapers are selected by the community through voting. A total number of 56 wallpapers were submitted out of which 16 have been voted in by 128 contributors. Enjoy the new wallpapers before you get them in the actual release -
