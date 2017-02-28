|
Do you wish to make a multiboot USB? Do you want to have multiple OSes on a USB drive for installation or for recovering other systems? Do you want to boot and use multiple operating systems from your USB drive, I got you covered. Let us look at two ways of achieving this.
MultiSystem - Making the Multiboot USB on a Linux or Windows system
7. Select your USB Device from the list and click on “Confirm”.
8. Drag and Drop an ISO into the Window to add the Distribution.
Repeat the process to add more ISOs.
You can restart your PC, set your boot menu to boot from the USB device, Select the Distro you want to Boot.
NOTE: You can uninstall distros on your multiboot USB. To do that you must select a distro from the list and choose “Uninstall Distro” button. A Review Selection window will pop up and ask you to confirm. Click Yes button to remove the installed distro. The progress bar will indicate the progress of the uninstall process. You will get the completion message after successful uninstall of the selected distro.
XBOOT- Making the Multiboot USB on a Windows system
Download the latest version of XBOOT from here.
No need for installation. Extract and run XBOOT.
Drag and drop some ISOs into the XBOOT window.
Then go ahead and select Create USB.
Select your USB Drive from the Droplist.
Choose your preferred Bootloader to use.
Click OK to begin the creation.
You can restart your PC, set your boot menu to boot from the USB device, Select the Distro you want to Boot.
Conclusion
Now you can easily create your multiboot USB for whatever purpose you desire depending on the operating system you have available. There are other tools available to use for making multiboot USBs. You can also try others such as YUMI and SARDU and all are available on Windows also. I hope you find this post quite useful. Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below.
