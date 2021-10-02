Epic Games To Release AntiCheat For Linux

The day I’ve been looking forward to for years. When I first started blogging in 2014, I published a number of pieces about Linux gaming. Readers were not interested in Linux gaming at the time since it required too much portability of tools, especially anti-cheat software.

In some ways, porting games to Linux seems tough due to anti-cheat software, but as Steam Play and Proton ported hundreds of recent games for Linux, Linux users felt excited about more game developers releasing their software for Linux. Recently, one of the biggest gaming platforms Epic announced its anticheat being made available for Linux and Mac. It is exciting news as you will soon be able to play Epic games on Linux.

Epic Online Services is an open and modular set of online services for game development. Continuously evolving to serve all games and their players, today it gives creators freedom to distribute their games across all platforms, and their players access to all friends. Epic Games

Epic Online Services are now available to the rest of the game developer community. Game makers can use Epic services that support their own games. Developers can access Epic’s free services such as voice chat, matchmaking, live operations, anticheat system, and all account services that allow players to use a single login across many platforms by using Game Services and Account Services.

Anticheat coming for Linux and Mac

Currently Epic anticheat system only supports Windows. But soon it’s going to be released for Linux as well.

The Anti-Cheat Client interface currently only supports the Windows platform and requires a 64-bit operating system installation. Mac and Linux client support are coming soon.

Linux Gaming is improving day-by-day

There was a time when we had little hope for Linux gaming. With systems such as Steam Play, we can hope to play our favourite games soon after they are released. However, as gaming companies open up their tools to the broader community, creators will soon be able to launch their games on Linux in addition to Windows.