In my previous Drupal article, I covered everything you needed to know about Drupal, including how to install Drupal on a LiteSpeed web server. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to install Drupal safely on an Apache web server.

Apache is a well-known web server on the Internet. According to w3techs, Apache web server hosts 31.5 percent of websites.

Install Drupal 9 on Apache web server

In this tutorial, I’ll also show you how to install and configure basic security tools to keep hackers out of your website.

So, without further ado, let us begin the instruction on how to install Drupal 9 on an Apache web server.

Install and set up Firewall

Please see my detailed article on UFW here. It is not difficult to get started with UFW; it only requires a few lines to set up and run a firewall on any Linux distribution.

Install UFW on Fedora

sudo dnf install ufw

Install UFW on CentOS

sudo yum install ufw

Install UFW on Debian, Ubuntu or derivatives

sudo apt install ufw

Install UFW on Arch Linux

sudo pacman -S ufw

Enable firewall –

sudo ufw enable

It is important to note that once the UFW firewall is enabled, it will block all server ports, including port 22 for SSH connections. Before restarting the server or quitting the current ssh session, it is recommended to allow port 22 and other essential ports.

sudo ufw allow ssh sudo ufw allow http sudo ufw allow https

Install Fail2Ban

Fail2ban is an exceptionally useful tool for monitoring server-side services. Fail2ban is a system for detecting intrusions. It continuously monitors services and prevents any malicious attempt to gain access to the system.

For example, fail2ban monitors SSH port by default. Hackers attempt to guess users’ passwords via brute forcing SSH port. If your root password is weak, it is possible to guess it in a matter of minutes or hours. Fail2ban monitors SSH and blocks hosts that make multiple failed attempts.

sudo apt install fail2ban

sudo systemctl enable fail2ban sudo systemctl start fail2ban sudo systemctl status fail2ban

Install PHP 8

PHP 8 in Ubuntu or derivatives

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php

sudo wget -O /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/php.gpg https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg

sudo sh -c 'echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/php.list'

sudo apt update

sudo apt install php php-zip php-cli php-xml php-gd php-mysql php-curl php-mbstring

Install MySQL Server

sudo apt install mariadb-server

Run mysql_secure_installation to set up root password.

Create database for Drupal site.

Login to mysql command-line –

mysql -u root -p

Create a new database user –

create user 'username'@'localhost' identified by 'password';

Create database for Drupal site –

create database drupal;

Grant newly create user access to drupal database –

grant all privileges on drupal.* to 'username'@'localhost';

flush privileges;

Install Composer (PHP Package manager)

php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"

sudo php composer-setup.php --install-dir=/bin --filename=composer

Now we can create virtual host to host our Drupal site. We can create a new configuration or copy the default configuration for our new site.

sudo cp /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf /etc/apache2/sites-available/gaminggroup.online.conf

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/gaminggroup.online.conf

Change ServerName, ServerAlias, and DocumentRoot as following –

ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/drupal/web

Replace example.com and www.example.com with your own domain name.

sudo ln -s /etc/apache2/sites-available/gaminggroup.online.conf /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/

Replace gaminggroup.online with your own domain name.

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Download Drupal 9 using composer

cd /var/www

Running composer as root is not recommended. The best option is to modify /var/ww permissions to provide logged-in user access to the directory.

sudo chown -R $USER /var/www

composer create-project drupal/recommended-project drupal

Fix drupal directory permissions to make it accessible by Apache web server –

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/drupal/web

sudo find . -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \;

sudo find . -type f -exec chmod 650 {} \;

Enable Apache rewrite module –

sudo a2enmod rewrite

nano /etc/apache2/apache2.conf

Change AllowOverride None to AllowOverride All .

<Directory /var/www/> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory>

apache configuration

sudo systemctl restart apache2

That’s all there is to it. Now, update the DNS for your domain to point to the server IP address. When DNS propagation is complete, you will be able to run Drupal setup from a web browser by visiting your domain name.

For this article, for example, I used gaminggroup.online and pointed it to the IP address of my Drupal server.

Drupal setup wizard is simple. If you followed all the above instructions correctly, there should not be any problem at all.

Drupal Select language

Drupal installation profile

The Drupal setup determines whether the server fits all of the requirements and, if so, lists it on the next page. If you followed this article correctly and installed everything, you should not have any requirements left.

Requirements problem Drupal

On the next page, enter the database information we created in this article. Enter database name, database username, and database password.

Database configuration Drupal

Enter site’s information including admin panel’s username and password.

Configure site Drupal

Once completed, Drupal setup will redirect you to the following page, confirming that the setup was successful.

Drupal

Conclusion

And that’s the end of it. Apache is an advanced web server. It uses somewhat more system resources than competitors like LiteSpeed and Nginx, but it is far more versatile and adaptable than any other web server.

If you have any questions about anything in this article, please leave them in the comments section below or join our Discord server. If you want to learn more specific features of Drupal, please visit Drupal documentation.