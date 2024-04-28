Ubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" Released with New Installer & More

Canonical released Ubuntu 24.04 “Noble Numbat”, the latest iteration of its Long Term Support (LTS) series. This release introduces groundbreaking features, security enhancements, and performance optimizations, setting a new standard for open-source operating systems.

Extended Support and Seamless Upgrades

One of the hallmarks of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is its extended support lifespan, five years until June 2029. This commitment to longevity ensures users a stable and reliable platform for both personal and enterprise use. The upgrade path is streamlined, with users of Ubuntu 23.10 slated for automatic upgrades shortly after release, while those on 22.04 LTS will receive upgrade prompts upon the release of 24.04.1 LTS.

Innovative Features and Enhancements

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several groundbreaking features and enhancements across various aspects of the operating system.

Year 2038 Support

Ubuntu 24.04 addresses the looming Year 2038 problem on the armhf architecture. It ensures compatibility for decades to come, future-proofing critical systems.

The release boasts an array of updated packages, including the Linux kernel (version 6.8), systemd, Netplan, GCC, Python, OpenJDK, LLVM, Rust, Golang, and .NET. These updates not only bring performance improvements but also pave the way for enhanced functionality and compatibility.

Enhanced Security Measures

Security is important in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, with the implementation of measures like unprivileged user namespace restrictions, enforced TLS 1.0/1.1/DTLS 1.0 disablement, and deprecation of 1024-bit RSA APT repository signing keys. These initiatives bolster the operating system’s resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Performance Optimization

To cater to the demands of modern computing, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS uses performance engineering tools by default, which make users to diagnose and address performance and reliability issues effectively.

Power Profile Manager

The Power Profiles Manager in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS has undergone major improvements and optimizations, enhancing its compatibility with newer hardware features, particularly those from AMD. With these enhancements, the Power Profiles Manager can support multiple optimization drivers to allow users to tailor their system’s performance to their specific requirements.

Power profile manager

On top of it, a notable enhancement is the implementation of battery-aware functionality, whereby the Power Profiles Manager can automatically adjust optimization levels when the system is running on battery power. This feature ensures that the system resources are efficiently managed to prolong battery life without compromising performance and provide users with a seamless computing experience across various usage scenarios.

Ubuntu Desktop Evolution

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat

The desktop experience receives significant enhancements in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Let’s quickly take a look at some of them.

Improved Installer and Upgrades

A big shift towards a more holistic provisioning approach is evident, with the ubuntu-desktop-installer now part of the larger ubuntu-desktop-provision project.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS autoinstall.yaml

Enhanced UI design, support for cloud-init’s autoinstall capabilities, and reintroduction of ZFS guided installations signify Ubuntu’s commitment to user-centric design and flexibility in storage management.

In Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the installer can update itself. This enables the installer to prompt users for updates during the early stages of installation if a newer version is available. By self-updating, Ubuntu ensures that users benefit from the latest enhancements and bug fixes.

New Ubuntu App Center

App Center

The transition from the Snap Store to a brand new Ubuntu App Center, developed from scratch using the Flutter toolkit. It marks a significant milestone. The inclusion of a Games page and a standalone Firmware Updater application enhances user accessibility and convenience.

GNOME desktop environment receives a boost with the latest GNOME 46 release. It features default app changes, an updated Ubuntu font, and improved functionality.

Default Ubuntu Desktop Installation

In Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, notable changes have been made to the default app selection in the Ubuntu Desktop installation. The default installation now adopts a minimalist approach to provide users with a streamlined set of applications. However, users still have the option to choose an “extended selection” during installation, which includes additional applications such as LibreOffice and Thunderbird for their initial setup.

Ubuntu . autoinstall yaml

In the extended installation, the default webcam application has also been transitioned from Cheese to GNOME Snapshot to align with GNOME’s ecosystem and provide users with a consistent experience.

Another change in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is the absence of pre-installed games by default. Unlike previous releases, games are no longer included in the default installation package. This adjustment reflects a shift in focus towards a leaner initial installation.

Users who wish to enjoy gaming on Ubuntu can still easily install their preferred games from the Ubuntu Software Center or other repositories after the initial setup.

Ubuntu WSL Integration

Ubuntu’s integration with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) also sees notable improvements.

Cloud-init Support

The adoption of cloud-init enables automatic configuration on first boot, that aligns Ubuntu on WSL with industry standards for cloud instance initialization.

With a 200MB reduction in image size, Ubuntu on WSL offers faster download and installation times, and caters to users’ evolving needs for efficiency and performance.

Conclusion

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” represents a culmination of Canonical’s relentless pursuit of innovation, security, and user experience excellence. Whether you’re a seasoned developer, system administrator, or enthusiastic end-user, this release offers a robust foundation for your computing tasks.

For detailed release notes, installation instructions, and community support, visit the official Ubuntu website and join the Ubuntu community.

Download Ubuntu 24.04 “Noble Numbat”

Download

